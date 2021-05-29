Costly Errors Doom Bees

Costly errors proved to be the difference as the Salt Lake Bees dropped their third straight game to the Round Rock Express 9-6.

Salt Lake committed three errors, which proved to be costly as Round Rock scored six unearned runs during the game. The two teams were tied at 6 in the ninth when Round Rock's Curtis Terry hit a ground ball to Preston Palmeiro who fumbled it allowing the Express to take a 7-6 lead. Carl Chester would double in the next at bat to give the Express two more runs and put the game out of reach for the Bees in the ninth. Jose Quiada would take the hard luck loss, allowing the three unearned runs in the ninth inning, his first runs allowed this season.

Max Stassi, Matt Thaiss, Luis Rengifo and Jake Gatewood each had multi-hit games for the Salt Lake offense. Thaiss hit his third home run of the season, tying the game at 6 in the sixth inning. Max Stassi went 2-for-5 with a double and a RBI in the third game of his MLB injury rehab assignment from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Bees and Express will meet for a Sunday matinee tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.

