Isotopes Storm Back for 7-5 Triumph in Home Opener

April 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes trailed 5-1 at the seventh inning stretch on Tuesday, as the visiting Salt Lake Bees used three home runs to build a seemingly comfortable lead.

Albuquerque (3-1) had an answer however, plating four runs in the seventh as Brenton Doyle launched a two-run homer and Michael Toglia tripled home two to tie it up. In the eighth, Nolan Jones played hero with a two-run double, sending the hosts past Salt Lake (2-2) in the Home Opener.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque improved to 14-6 all-time in Home Openers, snapping a three-year losing streak. It was their first win since defeating Las Vegas on April 10, 2018.

- This tied for the Isotopes largest come-from-behind win in a Home Opener (four runs). They trailed Nashville 5-1 in the eighth inning on April 12, 2004 before rallying for a 6-5 victory.

- It was 43 degrees at the beginning of the game, officially the coldest first-pitch temperature for a home game in Isotopes history. Temperatures dipped to 36 degrees by the final out. Wind gusts were in the high 30s to low 40s throughout the contest. The previous coldest Home Opener was 48 degrees (With 30 MPH winds) on April 11, 2008 vs. Oklahoma.

- Jones is 6-for-17 in his first four games with Albuquerque, the lone Isotope to hit safely in all four contests so far in 2023.

- Doyle's homer was his third in four career games at Isotopes Park, as he launched a pair on Sept. 26 vs. Paso.

- After going hitless in his first two games, Toglia has three knocks (all for extra bases) in his last two contests, with five RBI during the stretch.

- Toglia tallied extra-base hits in consecutive games for the first time since three in a row from Sept. 7-10 last year with the Rockies.

- The Isotopes continued their recent domination of the Salt Lake Bees in Albuquerque. Dating back to July 29, 2021, Albuquerque has won 12 of their last 13 home games against the Bees.

- Salt Lake committed three errors, the most by an Isotopes opponent since Oklahoma City had five miscues on Sept. 18.

- Albuquerque's stretch of not allowing a home run to begin the season ended at three games (26.0 total IP) on Adell's two-run shot in the first inning.

- Adell has seven home runs in 22 career games against Albuquerque.

- Isotopes pitching allowed just four hits, their fewest surrendered in a nine-inning contest since a four-hitter at Tacoma on Aug. 17 of last year.

- Nick Mears collected the first save for an Isotope in a Home Opener since current teammate Matt Carasiti closed out a 7-4 win over the Bees on April 6, 2017. It was Mears' first save since July 13, 2021 for Triple-A Indianapolis, vs. Omaha.

- Phillips Valdez and Josh Rogers combined to pitch the first six innings for Albuquerque in piggybacking roles, allowing just three combined runs on two hits, both homers.

On Deck: The Isotopes will play their second home game of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm MST. Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against Bees right-hander Jake Lee.

