Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Reno (6:05 PT)

Tonight begins the 63rd season of Triple-A baseball at the Cheney Stadium site (est. 1960, renovated 2010).

Tacoma Rainiers (1-2) vs. Reno Aces (2-1)

Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

LHP Tommy Milone vs. RHP Peter Solomon

HEY, IT'S THE PCL: Befitting of a series played at much higher altitude than in Oklahoma City, Tacoma's opening three games over the weekend featured a total of 52 runs, 76 hits and *40* walks. Despite losing two of three, the Rainiers won the weekend on runs, +4. Several Rainiers accumulated double-take stat lines...

INF Jose Caballero: 3 GP, 4-for-5, double, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 6 BB, HBP, 0 K, 3/3 SB. Caballero was sporting a .917 OBP and a 2.517 OPS through the 2023 season's first 72 hours and his Triple-A debut.

1B/DH Mike Ford: 3 GP, 7-for-16, 2 doubles, 2 HR, 3 runs, 7 RBI. Ford became the first Rainier to homer in consecutive games on Saturday-Sunday; his 2-run blast on Sunday traveled 447 feet to straightaway centerfield.

C Brian O'Keefe: 2 GP, 5-for-9, double, 2 HR, 5 runs, 5 RBI, 2 BB. O'Keefe achieved Tacoma's first 5-RBI and 2-HR game of 2023 on Sunday.

SS Mason McCoy: 3 GP, 8-for-15, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 2 BB, HBP, SB.

ON THE WONG SIDE: Rainiers infielder Kean Wong, the younger brother of Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong, was a frequent thorn in Tacoma's side as a member of the Salt Lake Bees (LAA) the last two seasons. Wong was a .352 hitter against Tacoma in 2021 and 2022 (50-for-142). Kean signed with Seattle on 2/18/23.

CHALLENGING WEEKEND: Last season, automated balls and strikes (ABS) was implemented in 11 of the 30 Triple-A ballparks (all 10 in the Pacific Coast League and Charlotte of the International League). This season, ABS will be universal at Triple-A by May, after a testing period in the other 19 facilities.

In the PCL and Charlotte, ABS will be utilized in every game from this point in time- any game taking place Monday through Thursday will be straight ABS, where every ball/strike is decided by the Hawkeye computer system. Friday through Sunday, umpires will call pitches with the challenge system in place, and disputes mediated by ABS. Pitchers/catchers/batters may challenge any pitch and be wrong three times before their club loses the privilege to challenge. Coaching staff may not challenge. Fans will see the result of challenges on the video board.

BLING, BLING: Tacoma's 2023 home schedule commences with a matchup of the two most recent Pacific Coast League Champions. In 2021, the Rainiers were crowned champs via best regular season record, with the playoffs cancelled due to a delayed start to the season (May 4, COVID-19 pandemic). Last year, Reno won the West Division and defeated El Paso 6-2 for the league title (one-game playoff), before falling 10-6 to Durham (International League) in the Triple-A National Championship Game (both games at Las Vegas).

"RUN" IT BACK: A season ago, Tacoma led all of Triple-A Baseball in stolen bases (by 13), with a franchise record 205. Through the first three games of this campaign, the Rainiers lead the Pacific Coast League once again with eight swipes, twice as many as second place OKC. Jose Caballero (3), Delino DeShields (2), Zach DeLoach, Mason McCoy and Evan White have the early pilfers. Tacoma's been caught twice.

R SPECIAL SAUCE: With 1.2 perfect IP of relief on Saturday at OKC (1 K), lefty reliever and local product Tayler Saucedo has now pitched for both Tacoma Community College and the Tacoma Rainiers. Saucedo spent his freshman season at TCC (2013), a Maple Valley native and graduate of Tahoma High School. He had 33 MLB appearances with Toronto in 2021 and '22.

SEA US RISE: On the respective second and third day of each club's season Saturday, left-handed reliever Gabe Speier was recalled and became the first Tacoma to Seattle promotion of 2023. Last season, 29 players were moved to the Mariners from the Rainiers in some fashion, beginning with RHP Matt Koch on April 13, and ending with catcher Brian O'Keefe on Sept. 30. Speier has not yet pitched for Tacoma.

HEY ROOKIE: One third of Friday's Rainiers lineup made its Triple-A debut, and reached base a combined 10 times in the 14-8 season-opening victory at OKC. Jake Scheiner (LF) was 2-for-5 (solo HR, BB, 3 R), Zach DeLoach (RF) was 2-for-4 (BB, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R) and Jose Caballero (2B) was 1-for-2 (2 BB, HBP, 3-RBI 2B, R).

