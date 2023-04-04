Isotopes Rally for 7-5 Win Over Bees
April 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes scored the last six runs of the game to rally for a 7-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night. The Bees built a 5-1 lead on a first inning two run homer by Jo Adell and leadoff homers by Kevin Padlo in the fourth and Trey Cabbage in the seventh with his traveling 450 feet onto the fourth terrace of the berm in right field. The Salt Lake bullpen could not hold the lead, as Albuquerque tied the game with four runs in the seventh and then took the lead in the eighth on a two run double by Nolan Jones off of Jacob Webb (0-1). The Bees have now lost eight consecutive games at Isotopes Park dating back to 2021.
Besides the three home runs, Salt Lake managed just one other hit, a seventh inning double by Taylor Jones. Bees' starter Luis Ledo went four innings and allowed just one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks. With the loss, the Bees are now 2-2 on the season. Jake Lee will get the start on Wednesday for Salt Lake.
