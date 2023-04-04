El Paso Gets Past Sacramento

April 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the final three innings to come back and beat the Sacramento River Cats 10-8 Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. It was El Paso's first road game of the season.

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI single and a stolen base in his first MLB rehab game with El Paso. It was also his first career Triple-A game. Tatis started in right field and led off for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas outfielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBIs in the win. Kohlwey has reached base in five of his last seven plate appearances. The Chihuahuas tied a team record with 12 offensive walks Tuesday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 10, River Cats 8 Final Score (04/04/2023) on Gameday | MiLB.com

Team Records: El Paso (2-2), Sacramento (1-3)

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:45 pm Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (0-0, 0.00) vs. Sacramento TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

