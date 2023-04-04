Rainiers Draw Two 3-Run Homers vs. Aces

Tacoma, WA (4/4/23) - The Tacoma Rainiers (2-2) walked and slugged their way back to .500 on Tuesday night in the 63rd Triple-A Pacific Coast League home opener at Cheney Stadium. The Reno Aces (2-2) issued 12 free passes to the home side, helping Tacoma to 12 runs. The Rainiers have scored 40 runs in four games.

When Cesar Hernandez (2B) and Jose Caballero (3B) set the table with walks in the third inning, catcher Brian O'Keefe made Reno starter Peter Solomon pay with his third homer in two games, a laser to the opposite field in right.

An inning later in the fourth, Tacoma went ahead 9-0 by sending 10 batters to the plate. Delino DeShields (CF) trotted home on a passed ball, Mason McCoy (SS) was dinged with a pitch with the bases loaded, and Mike Ford (DH) cleaned up by yanking a three-run homer to left field; Ford has now homered in three consecutive games.

Rainiers southpaw starter Tommy Milone turned in a vintage performance, over 5.0 shutout IP. The veteran lefty allowed only two hits and a walk, while striking out five in his season debut.

The wheels officially came off the Reno bullpen in the seventh. After the first two Tacoma batters were retired, six straight Rainiers walked, with Hernandez (three walks), McCoy and Caballero (two walks) notching RBI.

Dominic Fletcher (2-run triple in the 7th) and P.J. Higgins (RBI double in the 8th) had the lone extra-base hits for the Aces.

The weeklong series at Cheney Stadium continues with a 6:05 PT first pitch on Wednesday. RHP Slade Cecconi will start for Reno, opposite Tacoma right-hander Jose Rodriguez on the hill.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLBFirst Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

