Dodgers Earn 7-6 Victory Over Aviators

Game Summary: For a third consecutive game, the Oklahoma City Dodgers bested their opponent by one-run during a high-scoring game, claiming a 7-6 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Jahmai Jones continued his recent hot streak, hitting two home runs and picking up a total of five RBI. The Dodgers (3-1) took the lead with four runs in the second inning, including a two-run homer by Jones. The second baseman went deep again the fourth inning and poked a two-run double in the sixth inning. OKC led, 7-5, entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Las Vegas (1-3) scored one run and had the tying run at second base with one out before Dodgers third baseman Luke Williams turned an unassisted double play off a soft line drive to end the game.

Of Note:

-After losing Opening Night, the Dodgers have won each of their last three games, each by one run. The OKC offense has scored at least six runs in each of the first four games of the season for a total of 31 runs. Over the first four games, the Dodgers and their opponent have combined for 65 runs, 90 hits and 56 walks.

-Jahmai Jones notched a second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI. With home runs in both the first and fourth innings, he went deep in three consecutive at-bats going back to his walk-off home run Sunday. One game after hitting his first career walk-off home run, Tuesday marked the first multi-homer game of Jones' career, now spanning 616 total games between the Minors and Majors. Overall, Jones is now 8-for-13 with seven RBI to begin the season.

-Outfielder Ben DeLuzio, who was recently signed as a free agent, made his team debut and drew three walks in four plate appearances. He also had a stolen base and scored two runs.

-OKC drew a season-high eight walks but also struck out a season-high 16 times.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their series in Las Vegas Wednesday at 9:05 p.m. (CDT). Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

