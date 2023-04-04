Early Runs Too Much to Overcome for Space Cowboys on Opening Day

Sugar Land, Texas - The Round Rock Express (2-2) scored five runs in the first four innings and held on to defeat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-2) 6-3 on Opening Night at Constellation Field.

RHP J.P. France (L, 0-1) worked a scoreless first but was tagged for two runs in the second on a two-RBI double by J.P. Martinez, putting Round Rock up 2-0.

The Express struck for another three runs in the top of the fourth inning thanks to two doubles, a walk, two wild pitches and a passed ball, extending their advantage to 5-0.

Sugar Land responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth. Rylan Bannon singled and moved to second on a throwing error, and after a walk to Korey Lee, Joe Perez doubled to the left-field gap, scoring both runners to make it 5-2.

The Space Cowboys added their other run in the bottom of the fifth. Grae Kessinger walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a two-out single to left by J.J. Matijevic, pulling Sugar Land within two at 6-3. LHP John King (W, 1-0) allowed another single to Lee but a caught stealing brought the Space Cowboys rally to an end.

King, RHP Dominic Leone (H,1) and RHP Jacob Barnes (S,1) combined to throw 4.2 innings without allowing a run to close out the game for the Express.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series with Round Rock on Wednesday morning at 11:05 am. RHP Jairo Solis is set to make his Triple-A debut against LHP Jake Latz. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online here or seen on MiLB.TV.

