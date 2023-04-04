Gameday Info: Chihuahuas vs. River Cats - April 4, 2023

April 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (1-2) Sacramento River Cats (1-2) 23 Fernando Tatis Jr. (MLR) RF 38 Heliot Ramos RF 2 Matthew Batten SS 54 Brett Wisely (L) CF 3 Tim Lopes 2B 12 Casey Schmitt SS 10 Brett Sullivan C 7 Ford Proctor (L) 3B 7 Brandon Dixon 3B 19 Will Wilson 2B 20 Taylor Kohlwey (L) LF 10 Shane Matheny (L) 1B 24 Rangel Ravelo DH 57 Armando Alvarez DH 54 Yorman Rodriguez 1B 21 Austin Wynns C 4 Luis Liberato (L) CF 16 Michael Gigliotti LF 25 Reiss Knehr RHP 26 Kyle Harrison LHP

First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Zack Bayrouty call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

