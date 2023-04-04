Round Rock Wrangles Sugar Land 6-3 in Series Opener

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (2-2) went on the road for the first time this season and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-2) at Constellation Field on Tuesday evening by a final score of 6-3.

Express reliever LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. (1-0, 20.25) collected the win after allowing three earned runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. RHP J.P. France went 1.2 frames and allowed two earned runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. RHP Jacob Barnes (1) went the last 2.0 innings to collect the save. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express jumped on the board in the second inning. After a walk for 2B Justin Foscue and a single for 1B Blaine Crim, RF J.P. Martinez doubled to right field to score two runs and give the E-Train a 2-0 advantage.

In the fourth, 3B Davis Wendzel scored from third base on a wild pitch before SS Jonathan Ornelas doubled home Martinez. Back-to-back wild pitches plated Ornelas and the lead grew to 5-0.

The Space Cowboys added two more runs in the fifth inning on three hits. 3B Joe Bannon drove in both runs on a double to center field and the Express lead was cut to 5-2.

Sugar Land scratched another run across in the fifth inning and trailed 5-3. 1B J.J. Matijevic ripped a two-out single to bring home 2B Grae Kessinger.

Round Rock continued their quality night at the plate when a fielder's choice for 3B Blaine Crim scored 2B Justin Foscue from third base. The Express snagged the insurance run to take a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning and the bullpen closed out the night for the victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

RHP Zak Kent did not allow a run in his 3.0-inning start as he allowed only two hits, one walk and three strikeouts on Tuesday night. Kent has a 1.50 ERA (5 ER/30.0 IP) over six Triple-A starts dating back to last year. The righty made five starts last September in his first Triple-A action.

CF J.P. Martinez led the offense after a 3-for-3 night with three doubles, two RBI, a walk and a run scored. The three doubles are a career high for Martinez.

Next up: Round Rock will get ready for a morning tilt tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. CST from Constellation Field. Space Cowboys RHP Jairo Solis (--) is set to start against Express LHP Jake Latz.

