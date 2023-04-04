Space Cowboys Open Home Schedule Tonight Against Round Rock

April 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







Sugar Land, Texas - Following a three-game series in El Paso, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys head home to Constellation Field for their home opener of the 2023 season and a six-game series against the Round Rock Express. The first week of Space Cowboys games are filled with giveaways, fireworks and deals for the whole family.

Prospect Watch (MLB Pipeline):

Sugar Land (7): C Korey Lee (#7), OF Pedro León (#8), OF Justin Dirden (#9), RHP Misael Tamarez (#13), INF/OF Joe Perez (#16), RHP Forrest Whitley (#21), RHP Shawn Dubin (#25)

Round Rock (5): INF Justin Foscue (#7), RHP Cole Winn (#14), INF Jonathan Ornelas (#18), Zak Kent (#22), Cody Bradford (#27)

Tuesday, April 4 @ 6:05 pm - Opening Night presented by Constellation and 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Texas Farm Bureau

The Space Cowboys begin their 2023 home schedule on Opening Night presented by Constellation against the Round Rock Express with a 6:05 pm first pitch.

All fans will receive a 2023 Space Cowboys magnet schedule presented by Texas Farm Bureau as they enter the ballpark. Gates open at 5:00 pm. All 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM or streamed on MiLB.TV or through the MiLB First Pitch App.

Wednesday, April 5 @ 11:05 am - Baseball in Education, Dollar Dog Wednesday presented by Texas Chili and Goodwill Wednesday

Opening week continues at Constellation Field with an 11:05 am game against the Round Rock Express. For a special day game, it's Baseball in Education Day with local schools and daycares set to attend. Attendees will receive a Space Cowboys-themed workbook to correspond to educational content throughout the game.

Dollar Dog Wednesday, presented by Texas Chili, still applies for this day game with $1 hot dogs available throughout the game.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, April 6 @ 6:35 pm - Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights & Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed

On Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, fans can enjoy $4 select draft beer and sodas.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Friday, April 7 @ 7:05 pm - Astros Jeremy Peña World Series Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist, Freddy's Fireworks Friday & Opening Weekend presented by Constellation

Opening Weekend presented by Constellation kicks off in championship fashion in Sugar Land. Members of the 2022 World Series Houston Astros that are currently on the Space Cowboys roster will receive their 2022 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony.

As part of the celebration, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Jeremy Peña World Series Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Stick around after the game as Postgame Fireworks illuminate the Sugar Land skies presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Saturday, April 8 @ 6:05 pm - Space Cowboys Lance McCullers Jr. Replica Road Jersey presented by Constellation

A weekend of giveaways rolls on Saturday night as Sugar Land continues their six-game series against the Round Rock Express as part of Opening Weekend presented by Constellation.

After his time with Sugar Land in 2021 and 2022, the Space Cowboys will give away a Lance McCullers Jr. Replica Road jersey presented by Constellation to the first 2,000 fans. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Sunday, April 9 @ 2:05 pm - Easter Sunday presented by Amaro Law Firm, Opening Weekend presented by Constellation and Orion's Kids Day presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children

Sugar Land's opening weekend comes to a close with a 2:05 pm against the Round Rock Express.

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Members of Orion's Kids Club receive VIP, front of the line access.

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a postgame Easter egg hunt on the field presented by Amaro Law Firm.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.