Reno Drops First Road Game of the Year to Tacoma, 12-5

April 4, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Tacoma, Wash. - A pair of three-run home runs and two defensive miscues provided the difference in the 12-5 Reno Aces (2-2) defeat to the Tacoma Rainiers (2-2) Tuesday evening at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium. In the loss, the Aces' offense outhit the Rainiers 8-4.

Dominic Fletcher's two-run triple in the top of the seventh frame scored Diego Castillo and Blaze Alexander for the Aces' first runs in the game.

Castillo has continued his hot start with his third-straight multi-hit game with the Aces. He went 2-for-3 with one run scored and has a .692 batting average.

P.J. Higgins and Dominic Miroglio each collected run-scoring base knocks in the eighth inning for Reno. Emmanuel Rivera added an RBI single in the game's final frame.

Peter Solomon (0-1) suffered the loss in his Reno Aces debut as the right-hander surrendered five runs (four earned) on three hits, three walks, and five strikeouts in 3.1 innings on the mound.

Aces Notables:

Diego Castillo: 2-for-3, 1 R.

Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI.

Phillip Evans: 1-for-4, 1 R, extended his hitting streak to three games.

P.J. Higgins: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Luis Frias: N/D, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 1 K.

Following Reno's six-game series in Tacoma, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.