Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita"
April 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with Safe House Distilling Co., have revealed "Mariachis Margarita" - a canned and ready-to-drink margarita cocktail. The drink will be sold at RGCU Field beginning this Saturday, April 16 as well as select locations throughout New Mexico, including Total Wine, Smith's and Paradise Liquors, on Monday, April 18.
The two community-based partners have continued their joint marketing efforts to create this new refreshing margarita, featuring silver tequila, lemon, lime and orange liqueur with a 9.69% ABV. Last September, Safe House introduced "Watermelon Walk-Off" as the Isotopes first RTD cocktail.
"The iconic Isotopes and Mariachis branding continue to be part of the fabric of our community," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Mariachis fans are going to love this uniquely-New Mexico cocktail. We're grateful to Safe House for sharing the community vision that we've grown since 2003."
"Watermelon Walk-Off being a home run and sold in over 200 locations throughout the state, including Costco, Total Wine and Smith's, it goes without question that we would want to expand our partnership with the Isotopes and continue to collaborate on new products," said Director of Business and Marketing Michelle Tabrizian.
The "Mariachis Margarita" is also on the menu at Safe House Distillery located at 616 Gold SW.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2022
- Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita" - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dell Diamond to Host Huston-Tillotson Senior Day Game this Saturday - Round Rock Express
- Aces' Comeback Attempt Fall Short in 9-3 Defeat to the River Cats - Reno Aces
- Davis goes yard, River Cats break offensive slump for 1st road win - Sacramento River Cats
- Dodgers Left behind at El Paso - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Albuquerque Holds on for 7-6 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Edge Dodgers Wednesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Pick up First Win at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- 'Topes Hang on Despite Another Rainiers Rally, 7-6 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Swept in Home Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Bests Round Rock in Slim 2-1 Final - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita"
- Albuquerque Holds on for 7-6 Triumph
- Isotopes Squander Seven-Run Lead in Home Opening 10-9 Loss
- Isotopes to Honor Mayors Baca, Keller as Part of Opening Night Ceremonies
- Dodgers Wear Down Isotopes in Series Finale