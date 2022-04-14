Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita"

April 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes, in conjunction with Safe House Distilling Co., have revealed "Mariachis Margarita" - a canned and ready-to-drink margarita cocktail. The drink will be sold at RGCU Field beginning this Saturday, April 16 as well as select locations throughout New Mexico, including Total Wine, Smith's and Paradise Liquors, on Monday, April 18.

The two community-based partners have continued their joint marketing efforts to create this new refreshing margarita, featuring silver tequila, lemon, lime and orange liqueur with a 9.69% ABV. Last September, Safe House introduced "Watermelon Walk-Off" as the Isotopes first RTD cocktail.

"The iconic Isotopes and Mariachis branding continue to be part of the fabric of our community," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Mariachis fans are going to love this uniquely-New Mexico cocktail. We're grateful to Safe House for sharing the community vision that we've grown since 2003."

"Watermelon Walk-Off being a home run and sold in over 200 locations throughout the state, including Costco, Total Wine and Smith's, it goes without question that we would want to expand our partnership with the Isotopes and continue to collaborate on new products," said Director of Business and Marketing Michelle Tabrizian.

The "Mariachis Margarita" is also on the menu at Safe House Distillery located at 616 Gold SW.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.