Isotopes Welcome 10 Millionth Fan

The Albuquerque Isotopes welcomed the 10 millionth fan in franchise history tonight, when Jose Cuevas walked through the first base gates shortly before first pitch.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jose Cuevas and recognize them as the symbolic 10 millionth fan in club history, which is emblematic of the wonderful success the franchise has enjoyed since our inaugural season in 2003," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.

Cuevas received airline tickets, courtesy of Southwest Airlines, and a hotel stay, courtesy of Marriott Hotels, as well as a personalized Isotopes jersey.

