Isotopes Welcome 10 Millionth Fan
April 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes welcomed the 10 millionth fan in franchise history tonight, when Jose Cuevas walked through the first base gates shortly before first pitch.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jose Cuevas and recognize them as the symbolic 10 millionth fan in club history, which is emblematic of the wonderful success the franchise has enjoyed since our inaugural season in 2003," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub.
Cuevas received airline tickets, courtesy of Southwest Airlines, and a hotel stay, courtesy of Marriott Hotels, as well as a personalized Isotopes jersey.
Check out the Albuquerque Isotopes Statistics
Images from this story
|
Albuquerque Isotopes recognize 10 millionth fan Jose Cuevas
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2022
- Isotopes Welcome 10 Millionth Fan - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tom extends hitting streak to 6 in game 3 defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at ABQ (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita" - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dell Diamond to Host Huston-Tillotson Senior Day Game this Saturday - Round Rock Express
- Aces' Comeback Attempt Fall Short in 9-3 Defeat to the River Cats - Reno Aces
- Davis goes yard, River Cats break offensive slump for 1st road win - Sacramento River Cats
- Dodgers Left behind at El Paso - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Albuquerque Holds on for 7-6 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Edge Dodgers Wednesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Pick up First Win at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- 'Topes Hang on Despite Another Rainiers Rally, 7-6 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Swept in Home Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Bests Round Rock in Slim 2-1 Final - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Isotopes Welcome 10 Millionth Fan
- Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita"
- Albuquerque Holds on for 7-6 Triumph
- Isotopes Squander Seven-Run Lead in Home Opening 10-9 Loss
- Isotopes to Honor Mayors Baca, Keller as Part of Opening Night Ceremonies