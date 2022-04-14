Aces' Comeback Attempt Fall Short in 9-3 Defeat to the River Cats

RENO, Nev. - Stone Garrett smashed the first Triple-A home run of his career in the ninth inning as the Reno Aces (4-4) mounted a late-inning comeback attempt Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field but fell to the Sacramento River Cats (5-3), 9-3.

Alek Thomas produced his first three-hit night for the Aces in 2022, and Jake Hager and Matt Davidson had multi-hit games.

Tommy Henry (0-1) suffered the loss after the left-hander yielded. The River Cats scored all four runs off Henry in the second inning.

Reliever Ryan Meisinger was the only Aces arm to have a scoreless appearance as the right-hander struck out all three Sacramento batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, a solo home run (1)

Alek Thomas: 3-for-5, 1 R

Jake Hager: 2-for-3 with 2 doubles and 1 R.

Madd Davidson: 2-for-5 with 1 RBI.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with two, six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. They begin with the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, followed by the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the home opener and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

