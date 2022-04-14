Space Cowboys Game Notes

HOLY HENSLEY: Over his last three games, David Hensley has hit .636 (7x11) with a triple, home run and four RBI. He's currently tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League with a .400 batting average. Hensley hit his first career Triple A home run in Sunday's win at Sacramento, traveling 431 feet, which is the farthest from a Space Cowboys player this season.

KEEP 'EM CLOSE: Six of the Space Cowboys' eight games this season have been decided by one run. They currently have a +1-run differential (32-31) on the season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

