Space Cowboys Game Notes
April 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
HOLY HENSLEY: Over his last three games, David Hensley has hit .636 (7x11) with a triple, home run and four RBI. He's currently tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League with a .400 batting average. Hensley hit his first career Triple A home run in Sunday's win at Sacramento, traveling 431 feet, which is the farthest from a Space Cowboys player this season.
KEEP 'EM CLOSE: Six of the Space Cowboys' eight games this season have been decided by one run. They currently have a +1-run differential (32-31) on the season.
WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2022
- Isotopes Welcome 10 Millionth Fan - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Space Cowboys Game Notes - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tom extends hitting streak to 6 in game 3 defeat - Sacramento River Cats
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at ABQ (5:35 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 14, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Isotopes, Safe House Distilling Co. Reveal New "Mariachis Margarita" - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Dell Diamond to Host Huston-Tillotson Senior Day Game this Saturday - Round Rock Express
- Aces' Comeback Attempt Fall Short in 9-3 Defeat to the River Cats - Reno Aces
- Davis goes yard, River Cats break offensive slump for 1st road win - Sacramento River Cats
- Dodgers Left behind at El Paso - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Albuquerque Holds on for 7-6 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Edge Dodgers Wednesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Space Cowboys Pick up First Win at Constellation Field - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- 'Topes Hang on Despite Another Rainiers Rally, 7-6 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Swept in Home Opener - Salt Lake Bees
- Sugar Land Bests Round Rock in Slim 2-1 Final - Round Rock Express
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.