Tom extends hitting streak to 6 in game 3 defeat

Reno, Nev. - A four-run sixth inning proved to be the undoing for the Sacramento River Cats (5-4), as they fell 6-2 to the Reno Aces (5-4) in an early Thursday battle.

After Sacramento took a 2-0 lead in the second, Reno's offense woke up with a run in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth on a home run, three singles, and two sacrifice flies.

The River Cats' offense was stifled for 6.0 innings, going hitless for 18 straight batters, and managing just two singles for the remainder of the game.

For the second straight game, left fielder Ka'ai Tom kicked off the scoring with a second-inning RBI single, this time plating designated hitter Jaylin Davis with a blooper over Reno shortstop Jake Hager's head.

Sacramento doubled its lead one batter later when catcher Jhonny Pereda singled home second baseman Jason Krizan.

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus had a solid bounceback effort after being roughed up in his first start of the year. The 25-year-old struck out five while allowing four hits and one walk in 4.0 shutout innings.

Right-hander Raynel Espinal (0-0, 0.00) looks to build off his strong first outing and even the series on Friday. He'll be opposed by former River Cats right-hander Dan Straily (0-1, 6.75) at 6:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Tom's second-inning single extended his hitting streak to six. The left-handed hitter is now batting .435 with three runs and four RBIs in six games.

The River Cats committed four errors on Thursday, giving them eight through three games in Reno.

