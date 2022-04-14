Davis goes yard, River Cats break offensive slump for 1st road win

April 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Reno, Nev. - The bats came alive in a flurry on Wednesday as the Sacramento River Cats (5-3) ended their three-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory over the Reno Aces (4-4).

Right fielder Jaylin Davis, center fielder Bryce Johnson, and designated hitter Ka'ai Tom powered the offense. The trio combined to go 8-for-15 with four runs, four stolen bases, and six RBIs to break the River Cats' recent offensive struggles.

Tom's RBI single in the second kick started the offense, and gave the River Cats their first lead since outfielder Luis González's walk-off RBI single last Friday.

The River Cats extended their lead to 4-0 in the second with four straight singles, three being RBIs for Johnson, third baseman David Villar, and Davis.

Sacramento made it 6-1 in the fifth when catcher Ricardo Genovés plated second baseman Alex Blandino and Tom with a two-out single.

Despite just one strikeout in 5.0 innings, right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0) posted his second straight strong outing. He surrendered just one run on four hits and one walk to earn his first win of the season.

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, 19.29) looks to make it two in a row in an early morning start on Thursday. He'll take on Reno right-hander Luis Frias (0-0, 0.00) at 11:05 a.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Johnson, who led the PCL with 30 stolen bases in 2021, had three steals on Wednesday, giving him five through six games.

Wednesday marked Tom's second three-hit game in five outings. The left-handed hitter is now 9-for-20 (.450) with three runs and three RBIs.

Davis capped off the River Cats' offensive onslaught, making it 9-1 in the eighth with an opposite-field home run, his first big fly of the season.

Sacramento right-hander Mauricio Llovera was dominant in his 2.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.