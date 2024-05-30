Isotopes' Bats Remain Quiet in 11-1 Loss to Oklahoma City

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Oklahoma City's pitching staff continued to dominate at Isotopes Park, as starter Landon Knack spun five scoreless frames, and the visitors came within one out of a shutout in an 11-1 triumph on Thursday evening. The Isotopes have mustered a total of four runs in the first three contests of this six-game series.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has been held scoreless through a minimum of the first seven innings across back-to-back home games for the first time in club history.

- Tonight marked the first time the Isotopes failed to score through eight frames in consecutive ballgames since Oct. 2-3, 2021 at Sacramento, the final two contests of the season. Just like the last two nights, Albuquerque avoided the shutout with single runs in the ninth of both games against the River Cats.

- Knack is the third consecutive Oklahoma City starter to work a minimum of 5.0 scoreless frames to begin his outing. Hyun-Il Choi allowed a run in the sixth on Tuesday, while Chris Vallimont also blanked the Isotopes over 6.0 innings Wednesday. Overall, four opposing starters have worked tossed five or more frames without permitting a run on four occassions in 2024.

- The Isotopes failed to record an extra-base hit for the second time in 2024 (also: May 16 vs. Sugar Land).

- In three of the last six contests, Albuquerque has scored a run to avoid being shut out with four or fewer outs remaining.

- This marks the second time in 2024 that the Isotopes have been held to two or fewer runs in three-straight ballgames. It also happened May 3-5 vs. Round Rock, when the Express pitching staff permitted one tally each night.

- Albuquerque lost by a double-digit amount of runs for the sixth time this season, and second vs. Oklahoma City (also: 21-9 defeat on April 25). The Dodgers' affiliate has reached double-digit runs in the run column in five of their last 10 games against the Isotopes.

- Over their last six ballgames, Albuquerque is 6-for-46 with runners in scoring position, including a 2-for-25 mark in this series.

- Oklahoma City's Kody Hoese was 4-for-4 with a walk, the 11th time an opposing player collected at least four hits this season, and second-straight game after Trey Sweeney accomplished the feat yesterday.

- Trevor Boone stole two bases in a game for the second time in his professional career (also: June 29, 2021 with the ACL Rockies).

- Albuquerque tallied three swipes for the evening, their 13th contest with at least a trifecta in 2024 (last: May 15 vs. Sugar Land, three).

- Aaron Schunk finished 2-for-4, his 14th multi-hit performance of the season. Schunk is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a homer and eight RBI in his last 10 ballgames.

- Sam Hilliard has recorded just one hit in his last 17 at-bats, dating back to Sunday at Salt Lake. Additionally, Hilliard has struck out multiple times in five of his last 12 starts.

- Drew Romo continued to be in a slump, going 1-for-4. He is now 6-for-36 in his last nine games, seeing his average drop from .382 to .335 during the stretch.

- Oklahoma City's five-run ninth inning marked the 17th time Albuquerque has surrendered five or more tallies in a frame this season (last: May 23 at Salt Lake, five in the fourth inning).

- The Isotopes have dropped the first three contests of a series for the third time this season, all at home (also: vs. Sugar Land, vs. Oklahoma City).

- Albuquerque lost their 12th game against Oklahoma City this year, tied for their most defeats against the RedHawks/Dodgers/Baseball Club in a campaign (2022). There are still nine contests remaining in the season series in 2024.

- The Isotopes pitching staff relented at least seven extra-base hits in a game for the 16th time this season, and sixth against Oklahoma City.

On Deck: Friday is the Isotopes "Strike Out Breast Cancer" game. The team will wear speciality pink jerseys, with an online jersey auction beginning when gates open at 5:30 pm. Net proceeds from the auction benefit the Pink Warrior House Foundation in Albuquerque. It is also Women In Sports night. Three former local athletes will be honored pre-game, and females on the Isotopes front office staff also receive an in-game recognition in the middle of the sixth inning. Additionally, Trucker Hats will be given to the first 3,000 fans tomorrow, courtesy of Toyota.

