E-Train Chugs Past Chihuahuas 6-3 on Thursday

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (29-24) downed the El Paso Chihuahuas (21-33) by a final score of 6-3 on Thursday night at Dell Diamond .

Round Rock starter RHP Johnny Cueto (1-0, 2.40) earned his first win of the season after tossing 6.0 shutout innings that saw three hits, two walks and six strikeouts. El Paso starter RHP Adam Mazur (1-2, 7.11) got the loss as he allowed four runs, three hits and two walks over 2.0 innings. He struck out three. Express LHP Grant Wolfram picked up his first save of the year, securing the final three outs after three Chihuahuas runs scored in the ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock put the first runner aboard in the second inning when C Sam Huff worked a leadoff walk before scoring on a double from 3B Jantzen Witte.

The bottom of the third saw four more runs for the good guys. SS Jose Barrero led off the frame with a walk, stole second base then scored thanks to a single off the bat of 2B Jonathan Ornelas. DH Matt Duffy singled and RF Sandro Fabian walked to load the bases. Two straight bases-loaded walks from Huff and 1B Blaine Crim scored two more runs before a two-out bases-loaded walk from CF Dustin Harris made it a 5-0 game.

Ornelas increased the Express advantage to 6-0 in the fourth inning when he blasted a triple then found home on a sacrifice fly from Fabian.

El Paso avoided the shutout with three runs in the ninth. 3B Eguy Rosario sent two runners home with a double then scored himself as SS Mason McCoy grounded into a double play.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RHP Yerry Rodríguez posted a scoreless relief outing on Thursday, going 2.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. The righty extended his scoreless streak to 5.1 and has not allowed a run in his last three appearances with Round Rock.

Round Rock 2B Jonathan Ornelas tallied the team's lone multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored.

Three Chihuahuas were ejected during Thursday's third inning: C Kevin Plawecki, 2B Nate Mondou and Manager Pete Zamora. The three ejections marks the most for an opposing team this season.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will be back in action on Friday night for game four of the six-game set. Express RHP Kyle Barraclough (0-2, 3.86) is set to start up against Chihuahuas RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 7.45). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.

