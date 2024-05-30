Salt Lake Drops Third Consecutive Game against Reno

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees came up on the short end of a matinee affair against the Reno Aces on Wednesday afternoon, falling 13-3 for their third consecutive loss in the road series.

In similar fashion to the first two games of the set, the Bees bats were able to get a lot of traffic on the bases but couldn't capitalize on a lot of their chances. The lineup drew seven walks against Reno starter Humberto Castellanos over his five innings of work, but the righty exited his start with just a lone earned run allowed on an RBI double by Michael Stefanic after escaping unscathed from a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third and a two-on, two-out situation in the fourth. Salt Lake did get things going at the plate late in the game with an RBI triple by Jason Martin and a run-scoring double from Hunter Dozier in the seventh inning against reliever Dakota Chalmers, but after falling into an early deficit, the mini-rally proved to be too little, too late.

On the other side of the ball, the Reno offense could do no wrong, tallying 13 runs on 15 hits and 11 extra-base hits against Salt Lake pitching. The Aces' first victim was Bees starter Kenny Rosenberg, who was touched up for a season-high eight earned runs on 10 hits while allowing three home runs. The bullpen was not spared either, with Ryan Miller giving up a solo shot of his own and Bryan Shaw surrendering four earned runs in his lone inning of work. Much of the damage done against the Bees came from the top of Reno's lineup, with the group of Tristin English, Adrian Del Castillo, Kyle Garlick and Andres Chaparro combining to go 11-for-20 with four homers, six doubles and nine RBI.

The Bees will now look to get back on track in the fourth game of their series against Reno on Friday night, with Zach Plesac set to take the ball for a 7:35 p.m. first pitch.

