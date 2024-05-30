Reno Records Fourth Straight Victory With 6-3 Win Over Salt Lake

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Backed by four multi-hit performances, the Reno Aces (26-27) tallied their fourth consecutive victory after taking down the Salt Lake Bees (23-29) 6-3 on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Kyle Garlick snapped a 12-game home run drought after smashing a 441-foot, 2-run nuke over the left field porch in the third inning. The 32-year-old went 2-for-4 with three RBI and now leads the Aces in home runs with 11, tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

Adrian Del Castillo continued to swing a hot bat for Reno, gathering four hits and reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. The backstop is now tied for the league lead in hits with 64 while slashing .340/.390/.606 with nine home runs and 34 RBI on the season.

Tristin English brought in his fifth home run of the campaign; a 424-foot moon shot to center field in the fifth inning to solidify Reno's lead. The Georgia native finished the day going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Tommy Henry (3-1) took the win on Wednesday, allowing Salt Lake to score two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks through 5.0 innings, he punched out five. In five games since joining the Aces, the southpaw has registered a 3.71 ERA with a 30:14 K: BB in 26.2 innings.

The Aces will look to make it a season-high five consecutive wins in Thursday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m PT.

Aces Notables

* Adrian Del Castillo: 4-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB * Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI * Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Sergio Alcantara: 3-for-4 * Tommy Henry: (W, 3-1), 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R/ 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.