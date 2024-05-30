Quartet of Homers Lifts Reno to Fifth Consecutive Win in 13-3 Victory over Salt Lake
May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - An offensive explosion featuring 11 extra-base hits and four home runs led the Reno Silver Sox (27-27) to their fifth straight win in a 13-3 victory against the Salt Lake Bees (23-20) on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field. The five-game winning streak marks a new season-high for Reno.
The top five batters in the Silver Sox lineup made up of Tristin English, Adrian Del Castillo, Kyle Garlick, Andres Chaparro, and Deyvison De Los Santos drove Reno's 13-run outburst, combining for 14 hits including seven doubles and four home runs with 11 RBI.
Garlick led the scoring for Reno, collecting four hits including two home runs, his 12 th and 13 th of the season, and two doubles with four RBI. The power hitter has roped three home runs in the past two games and is up to 13 long balls, 46 RBI, 39 runs scored, and a .258/.333/.502 slash line through 243 plate appearances.
English put Reno on the board with a leadoff bomb in the bottom half of the first inning, finishing the day going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, and two RBI. Despite the slow start to the season, the 27-year-old is starting to find his stride, going 8-for-26 with two home runs and six RBI in the past five games.
Del Castillo continued to prove that he is one of the best pure hitters in the Pacific Coast League, tallying his 10 th home run of the campaign with two additional base hits and two RBI. The backstop has been on fire as of late, registering six multi-hit games in his past eight while leading the PCL in batting average (.347), hits (67), doubles (20), and total bases (121).
The duo of Chaparro and De Los Santos batting out of the fourth and fifth spot in the order were a threat in Thursday's victory, collectively garnering five hits with three doubles and three RBI.
Humberto Castellanos (4-1) tallied the win, allowing just one run on two hits and seven walks through 5.0 innings, he punched out six. Across his past three outings, the 27-year-old has given up five runs across 16.2 innings with 20 strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 5.29 to 4.57 in that span.
The Silver Sox will look to make it six wins in a row in Friday's matchup against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Kyle Garlick: 4-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI
Tristin English: 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Andres Chaparro: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI
Deyvison De Los Santos: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Humberto Castellanos (W, 4-1). 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 7 BB, 6 K
