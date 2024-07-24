Micheladas de Reno Fail to Complete Late Comeback in Extra-Inning Defeat vs. Las Vegas

July 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - After surrendering 12 runs through the first three frames, the Micheladas de Reno (14-7, 49-47) overcame an eight-run deficit but were unable to complete their miraculous comeback, falling to the Las Vegas Aviators (10-11, 47-49) in a 13-12 extra-inning defeat in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Andres Chaparro came through in a big way for his squad, punishing a four-seam fastball into center field to tie the game at 12 in the eighth inning. The blast was his 19th of the year and he added two additional base knocks. The power-hitting infielder has been on fire lately, leading the Pacific Coast League in hits with 117.

The middle infield duo of Sergio Alcantara and Bryson Brigman were huge contributors on offense. Alcantara collected two hits including a double and a three-run blast in the fourth inning to help the Aces inch back, his fifth of the year. Brigman was clutch, posting two hits with a three-run double in the fourth to drive Reno's momentum toward a comeback.

Pavin Smith got Reno going in the first inning with a two-run blast into centerfield for his ninth home run. Since returning to the Aces lineup on June 12, the 28-year-old has gone 35-for-113 (.310) with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games.

The Micheladas de Reno will search for their next win in Wednesday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Andres Chaparro: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Pavin Smith: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-4

