Baseball Club Evens Series

July 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (55-43) allowed 10 unanswered runs as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (49-49) evened the series with a 10-1 victory, Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The game started off well for the Rainiers, as they scored in the first inning on a ground out from Luis Urias. The lead didn't last long, as Oklahoma City scored three in their half of the first on an RBI double from Ryan Ward, a single from Trey Sweeney and an error.

Doubles from Andre Lipcius and Ward followed by a sacrifice fly from Sweeney made it 6-1 Baseball Club after four, knocking starter Blas Castano out of the game.

The right-hander made his shortest start of the year for Tacoma, going just 3.0 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks while striking out one.

Oklahoma City scored four more in the sixth inning on a single from Drew Avans, another error and a two-run single from Ward. Up 10-1, the Baseball Club cruised to victory, tying the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES: In his first game with Tacoma since May 10 against Reno, Mauricio Llovera spun a scoreless inning of relief. He allowed one walk and stranded one inherited runner. Tacoma went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position tonight, leaving six men on-base. In his first game back with the Rainiers, Ryan Bliss went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two strikeouts. He was the only player for Tacoma to record multiple hits.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game three of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark set for 5:05 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

