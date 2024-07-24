OKC Loses to Rainiers, 10-4

July 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hit two home runs Tuesday night, but was unable to overcome an early lead by the Tacoma Rainiers in a 10-4 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (12-10/55-42) built a 9-0 lead through three innings fueled by three OKC errors. The Rainiers scored three runs in the second inning, bringing in a run on a RBI single and scoring two more runs on an OKC fielding error. The Rainiers added six unearned runs in the third inning with two outs as runs scored on an OKC fielding error, two two-run singles and a bases-loaded walk. Oklahoma City (8-14/48-49) hit both of its home runs in the sixth inning as Diego Cartaya hit a two-run homer out to left-center field and Kody Hoese followed with a line drive homer over the left field wall to cut Tacoma's lead to 9-3. Tacoma knocked a RBI single in the seventh inning to push its lead to seven runs. OKC went on to load the bases in the seventh and eighth innings with one out, but was unable to bring in a run until the ninth inning on a RBI groundout by Hoese.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a third straight game to fall to 2-4 over the last six games. OKC's overall record dropped to 48-49, dipping below .500 for the second time this month.

- The back-to-back home runs hit by Diego Cartaya and Kody Hoese in the sixth inning were the fourth back-to-back homers hit by OKC this season and first since June 15 in Sugar Land when Hoese and Hunter Feduccia hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning. They were also the first back-to-back homers hit by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 5 against Salt Lake when Kevin Padlo and Ryan Ward hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning.

-After being held without a run in 25 of the previous 26 innings and in 25 straight non-extra innings, Oklahoma City scored three runs in the sixth inning Tuesday and finished the game with four runs. OKC finished the game with 13 hits, surpassing the team's hit total from the previous two games combined.

-Alan Trejo led OKC with three hits, going 3-for-5, while Diego Cartaya and Kody Hoese led OKC with two RBI each. Cartaya, Andre Lipcius, Ryan Ward and Trey Sweeney each finished with multi-hit games for OKC.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run as he extended his hitting streak to seven games for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player, batting .387 (12x31) with five extra-base hits.

-Drew Avans drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

-OKC left 13 runners on base, marking the sixth time this season OKC has left 13 or more runners on base as well as the second time in five games.

-Brusdar Graterol made his second appearance with OKC during his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing a leadoff double and recording one strikeout with two groundouts. He faced four batters and threw 10 pitches (seven strikes). Graterol was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List March 19 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL April 2.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Tacoma continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.