OKC Takes 10-1 Win Over Rainiers

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored 10 unanswered runs in a 10-1 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma (12-11/55-43) quickly took the lead in its first at-bat of the night on a RBI groundout in the first inning. Oklahoma City (9-14/49-49) then took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and led the rest of the game. OKC scored three runs in the first inning including a RBI double by Ryan Ward followed by a RBI single by Trey Sweeney. OKC extended the lead to 4-1 on a RBI double by Andre Lipcius in the second inning and added two runs in the fourth inning on a RBI double by Ward and a sacrifice fly by Sweeney. OKC added four runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-1 lead including a RBI single by Drew Avans and a two-run single by Ward. The Rainiers were held scoreless over the game's final eight innings.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City snapped a three-game losing streak and evened its six-game series against Tacoma, 1-1. OKC also moved its overall season record back to .500 at 49-49.

-Ryan Ward finished with a game-high three hits and four RBI for OKC. Ward went 3-for-5 with a season-high two doubles, a walk and scored a run. He recorded at least four RBI in a game for the fourth time this season and for the first time since June 14 in Sugar Land. It was his eighth game of the season with three or more hits.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored a run to extend his hitting streak to eight games for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player. During the streak, he is batting .400 (14x35) with five extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored. He now has four multi-hit outings in his last five games and since returning from the All-Star Break is 11-for-21.

-Drew Avans collected his 414th career hit with OKC to move ahead of Esteban Germán and into sole possession of second place all-time during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Hunter Feduccia drew three walks to extend his career-best on-base streak to 27 games - tied for the longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player with Trey Sweeney. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI and 26 walks.

-In addition to Ward and Sweeney, James Outman, Andre Lipcius, Alan Trejo and Chris Owings each finished with multi-hit games for OKC, which collected 14 hits to tie the team's highest hit total of July.

-James Outman reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with three walks and scoring a game-high four runs.

-OKC allowed one run in the first inning then held the Rainiers scoreless over the game's final eight innings. The Rainiers did not have a hit past the fifth inning and OKC pitchers retired the final 11 Rainiers batters of the game. Tacoma went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

-Michael Grove made his second appearance with OKC during his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless and hitless sixth inning allowing one walk with two strikeouts. He faced four batters, throwing 17 pitches (10 strikes).

-OKC drew 11 walks in the game, marking the third time this season OKC had at least 11 walks and was the first time since drawing a season-high 14 walks May 9 in Sugar Land.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Tacoma continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday on an OKC 89ers Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

