OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers (12-10/55-42) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (8-14/48-49)

Game #98 of 150/Second Half #23 of 75/Home #47 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Blas Castano (2-0, 2.76) vs. OKC-RHP Hyun-il Choi (2-3, 4.15)

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will look to snap a three-game losing skid when the team's home series against the Tacoma Rainiers continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has lost four of the last six games and is 4-8 over the last 12 games...OKC's overall season record is now 48-49 and the team will try to avoid dropping to two games below .500 for the first time since Sept. 2, 2021 when the team was 50-52.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club hit two home runs Tuesday night but was unable to overcome a large early lead by the Tacoma Rainiers in a 10-4 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma built a 9-0 lead through three innings fueled by three OKC errors. The Rainiers scored three runs in the second inning, bringing in a run on a RBI single and scoring two more runs on an OKC fielding error. The Rainiers added six unearned runs in the third inning with two outs as runs scored on an OKC fielding error, a pair of two-run singles and a bases-loaded walk. Oklahoma City hit both of its home runs in the sixth inning as Diego Cartaya hit a two-run homer and Kody Hoese followed with a line drive homer over the left field wall to cut Tacoma's lead to 9-3. Tacoma knocked a RBI single in the seventh inning to push its lead to seven runs. Hoese tallied a RBI groundout in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Hyun-il Choi (2-3) is set to make his third appearance of the month with OKC and make his ninth start of the season with the team. Tonight will be Choi's 16th overall start of the season including seven with Double-A Tulsa...Choi most recently pitched July 12 against El Paso, tossing 4.1 innings and allowing three runs on three hits, including a home run, with three walks and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 6-4 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He also set a career high with 96 pitches...He faced Las Vegas July 6 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and allowed four runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-2 defeat...Prior to July 6, his last four starts had been with Tulsa, as Choi went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA over 18.2 innings with 18 strikeouts against three walks...On May 22 against Reno in Oklahoma City, Choi threw a career-high 7.0 innings for the longest outing by an OKC pitcher since Landon Knack (7.0 innings Aug. 18, 2023 at Salt Lake). Choi retired 20 of 24 batters faced, allowing one run and four hits. He did not issue a walk and had three strikeouts to earn the win in OKC's 5-1 victory...The 24-year-old from Seoul, South Korea, spent the entire 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes, making 16 appearances (13 starts) and posting a 4-5 record and 3.75 ERA over 60.0 IP with 46 strikeouts against 12 walks...He was limited to two appearances (one start) during the 2022 season due to injury...Choi was named the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year after splitting the 2021 season between Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes and posting a combined 8-6 record and 3.55 ERA in 24 appearances (11 starts). He recorded 106 strikeouts against 18 walks and owned a 0.97 WHIP...Choi signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in August 2018 and tonight is his first career appearance against Tacoma.

Against the Rainiers: 2024: 1-3 2023: 6-9 All-time: 63-69 At OKC: 39-28 The Rainiers and OKC meet for their second of three series of 2024 and first six-game series of the season...The teams opened the season against one another for a second straight year and the Rainiers won the three-game set, 2-1, at Cheney Stadium taking the first and third games, with all three games decided by one or two runs. The teams played 10 scoreless innings in the season opener March 29 before Tacoma secured a 1-0 walk-off win in 11 innings. Both teams scored 15 runs apiece. OKC hit five homers during the series and Andre Lipcius led the way for OKC, collecting five hits and five RBI as well as two homers...Last season, Tacoma won the season series, 9-6, and the Rainiers were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against last season, along with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. The Rainiers were also one of two teams to win five out of six games in the same series against OKC last season Aug. 8-13 at Cheney Stadium. It was the first time OKC lost five games within a series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results, and OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts...In 15 meetings last season, Tacoma outscored OKC, 99-86, and hit 24 homers compared to OKC's 22. Tacoma drew 85 walks in the season series - 29 more than OKC...OKC has lost back-to-back season series against the Rainiers for the first time since 2006 and 2007...The teams meet 15 times in 2024, including 12 games in OKC with another six-game series upcoming at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sept. 10-15...Going back to 2022, OKC is 9-17 over the last 26 games against the Rainiers. Tacoma has won each of the last three games in OKC, scoring at least 10 runs in each game for a total of 32 runs.

Trending Up?: Oklahoma City scored four runs last night after being held to one run over the previous two games combined. Oklahoma City entered last night's series opener having been held scoreless in 20 of its last 21 innings overall and in 20 straight non-extra innings. OKC was then held without a run through five more innings last night before scoring three runs in the sixth inning. Prior to last night's sixth inning, OKC last scored a run in a non-extra inning during the seventh inning of Friday night's 10-6 OKC win against Round Rock. From the sixth inning on yesterday, OKC went 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits (2 HR) and scored four runs...OKC finished Tuesday's game with 13 hits, surpassing the team's hit total from the previous two games combined (12 H). OKC also had five extra-base hits Tuesday after having a combined five over its previous five games and just one over the previous two games. The team went 20 straight innings between extra-base hits going back to Saturday...OKC went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position last night and over its last three losses is now 2-for-28 (.071) with RISP.

Dinger Details: The back-to-back home runs hit by Diego Cartaya and Kody Hoese in the sixth inning last night were the fourth back-to-back homers hit by OKC this season and first since June 15 in Sugar Land when Hoese and Hunter Feduccia hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning. They were also the first back-to-back homers hit by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since May 5 against Salt Lake when Kevin Padlo and Ryan Ward hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning...On the pitching side, OKC has not allowed a home run in consecutive games for the first time since June 4 and Game 1 of a doubleheader June 6 against Round Rock. It's the first time the team has kept an opponent inside the park in consecutive nine-inning games since May 30-31 at Albuquerque. Overall, OKC's 91homers allowed this season are fewest in Triple-A, but the team has allowed 36 homers over the last 28 games.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Tuesday as he extended his hitting streak to seven games for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player, batting .387 (12x31) with five extra-base hits, four RBI and seven runs scored. Last night was his third multi-hit game in the last four games and since returning from the All-Star Break is 9-for-17 with four extra-base hits...Additionally, Sweeney has now hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games since June 27, collecting 24 hits and 10 RBI and scoring 13 runs while batting .338 (24x71). He has also hit safely in 19 of his last 22 games, batting .318 (28x88) since June 22 with 11 RBI and 14 runs scored...Sweeney leads OKC with 91 games played overall this season - tied for most in the PCL - and paces OKC with 20 hits through 15 games in July. He also ranks among the top 10 league leaders this season in runs scored (T-7th, 63), doubles (T-7th, 21), hits (10th, 94), total bases (10th, 160) and RBI (T-10th, 59).

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia had Tuesday night off and enters tonight in the midst of a career-best 26-game on-base streak - the second-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player and the second-longest active on-base streak in the PCL. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI and 23 walks, batting .318 with a .468 OBP. His OBP is second-best in the PCL during that span...He has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-15 (.533) with three RBI and three walks, and has also hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .448 (13x29) with eight walks and a .579 OBP (OB 22/38 PA)...His 26-game on-base streak is one game shy of matching Trey Sweeney's team season-best on-base streak of 27 games...Feduccia ranks third overall in the PCL this season with a .419 OBP and seventh with a .301 AVG. He ranks tied for second among OKC players with 42 walks this season.

Summertime Sadness: OKC's overall record fell to 48-49 with last night's defeat, dipping below .500 for the second time this month. OKC's record last fell below .500 this season with a July 10 loss to El Paso (44-45), but before the that, the team had not been under .500 this season since starting 1-2...This is the latest into a season OKC has held a record below .500 since Sept. 5, 2021 when OKC was 52-53 and OKC has not been two games below .500 since Sept. 2, 2021 (50-52)...Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 11-22 over the last 33 games and owns the worst record in the PCL during that time and is one of three Triple-A teams will 11 wins or less during that stretch...Since June 12, OKC's 152 runs scored are fewest in the PCL, while the team's .247 AVG is second-lowest and its 283 hits are eighth out of 10 teams. On the pitching side, OKC's 5.27 ERA and 170 runs allowed rank fifth, while their 301 hits allowed are seventh...OKC has lost at least four straight games three times over that period and at least three straight games five times. The team has avoided to lose at least consecutive games just twice, going 6-15 following a loss...With eight series losses this season, OKC has already surpassed its 2023 total of six.

Two Tough: Last night Tacoma scored all 10 of its runs with two outs and went 8-for-19 with two down, including 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Furthermore, the Rainiers collected eight of their 10 hits with in two-strike counts, going 8-for-24, and scored six of their 10 runs with two outs and two strikes. They were 5-for-8 with RISP with two outs and two strikes...Over the last 10 games, opponents are batting .294 (35x119) with two outs while scoring 35 runs. By comparison, OKC is batting just .179 (21x117) and has scored eight runs in the same span.

Around the Horn: Drew Avans is tied with Esteban Germán for second place all-time during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) in career hits with 413. Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (236) and triples (25)...Alan Trejo led OKC with three hits last night, going 3-for-5 for his first three-hit game since joining OKC earlier this month...Brusdar Graterol made his second appearance with OKC during his Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday and pitched a scoreless sixth inning, allowing a leadoff double and recording one strikeout with two groundouts. He faced four batters and threw 10 pitches (seven strikes)....OKC left 13 runners on base Tuesday, marking the sixth time this season OKC has left 13 or more runners on base as well as the second time in five games. OKC's 779 runners left on base this season are most in all of Triple-A and second-most in the Minors only behind the Single-A Stockton Ports' 781 LOB...Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 25 home runs and a .626 SLG. Including a home run during a rehab assignment in Arizona Complex League, Ward is up to 26 home runs this season - tied for second-most in the Minors.

