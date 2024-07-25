Reno Drops Fifth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas
July 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (14-8, 49-48) surrendered their fifth consecutive loss in a 4-2 defeat against the Las Vegas Aviators (11-11, 48-49) on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Albert Almora and Adrian Del Castillo smashed back-to-back solo home runs in the first inning to give Reno their only offensive production of the day. Almora blasted his seventh while Del Castillo collected his 21st of the campaign, which is tied for 2nd in the Pacific Coast League.
Kyle Backhus continued his strong season, extending his scoreless inning streak to 9 1/3 innings after tossing a perfect frame in the ninth. He lowered his ERA to 2.87 with the performance.
The Aces will look to snap their five-game losing streak in Thursday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Albert Almora: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
