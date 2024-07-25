Bees Defeat Chihuahuas, 9-5

The Salt Lake Bees defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-5 Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark. It advanced Salt Lake's season-high winning streak to six games and dropped the Chihuahuas' losing streak to six games, which is their longest of the season.

José Azocar and Eguy Rosario both homered in the top of the third for the Chihuahuas. It was Azocar's second homer in his last three games and Rosario's 13th of the season in 47 Triple-A games. The Chihuahuas' final two runs came on a two-run single by Nate Mondou in the top of the ninth. Chihuahuas first baseman Graham Pauley reached base three times on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Salt Lake first baseman Charles Leblanc hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was Salt Lake's third grand slam this season and the fourth allowed by El Paso. Chihuahuas reliever Josh Roberson pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning on the same day he was reinstated from the Injured List.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-14), Salt Lake (14-9)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (1-0, 3.86) vs. Salt Lake TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

