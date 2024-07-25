Albuquerque Claims 6-4 Victory Over Round Rock

July 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (12-11 | 49-48) had their four-game winning streak snapped as the Albuquerque Isotopes (11-13 | 37-62) claimed a 6-4 victory on Thursday at Isotopes Park.

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White (2-7, 5.67) was tagged with the loss after his 6.0 innings on the bump included five runs, seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Albuquerque reliever RHP Jeff Criswell (1-1, 6.52) went home with the win as he tallied 2.2 innings that saw two runs on one hit and one walk with five punchouts. Isotopes RHP John Curtiss tossed a scoreless ninth inning en route to a save.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock once again plated the game's first runs with two in the first inning. CF Dustin Harris hit a one-out single then stole second base before 1B Davis Wendzel hit a home run for the 2-0 lead.

Albuquerque dropped a four-spot in the third inning to pull ahead, 4-2. 3B Julio Carreras singled to send SS Connor Kaiser home before RF Sean Bouchard and 1B Elehuris Montero hit back-to-back home runs to round out the team's scoring.

A third Isotopes home run increased the lead to 5-3 when C Drew Romo went yard in the fourth inning.

Express SS Ezequiel Duran launched his third home run in as many games in the fifth frame. The dinger also scored 2B Jax Biggers, who had worked a walk, and brought the good guys within one run.

In the eighth inning, Albuquerque tacked on one more run when Bouchard rounded the bases on a single, stolen base, flyout and wild pitch.

E-Train Excerpts:

After going yard in the fifth inning, Round Rock 3B Ezequiel Duran is now the first E-Train batter this season to hit a home run in three consecutive games. INF Blaine Crim was the last Express player to reach the three-game streak, doing so in three appearances that spanned July 9-July 15 during the 2023 season.

Express CF Dustin Harris recorded a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with one run scored. Both Duran and 1B Davis Wendzel earned two RBI as they both hit two-run home runs.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque continue their six-game series at Isotopes Park with game four on Friday. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

