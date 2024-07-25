Express Top Isotopes 7-6 in Wednesday's Game Two

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (12-10 | 49-47) took game two against the Albuquerque Isotopes (10-13 | 36-62) at Isotopes Park on Wednesday by a final score of 7-6. The E-Train now hold a four-game winning streak.

Round Rock RHP Peter Solomon (1-3, 9.08) took home the win despite allowing three runs over 3.1 innings of relief. Solomon also finished with six hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Albuquerque RHP Dakota Hudson (0-1, 14.73) got the loss after his start saw six runs, nine hits, two walks and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings. Express RHP Aidan Anderson allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout en route to his third save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express 3B Ezequiel Duran kicked the action off quickly as he sent the first pitch of the game 441 feet into left center field to make it 1-0. CF Dustin Harris and RF Sandro Fabian followed with back-to-back singles before a two-out single from 1B Davis Wendzel sent Harris home to make it 2-0 in the first inning.

Round Rock increased their lead to 5-0 with three runs in the third inning. With two out, C Sam Huff doubled then scored on a Wendzel single. DH Blaine Crim doubled to send Wendzel across home plate then LF Trevor Hauver doubled to score Crim.

In the top of the fourth, Duran and Harris worked back-to-back walks before moving into scoring position as Fabian flied out. Huff scored Duran with a base knock to make it a 6-0 game.

Albuquerque plated their first runs in the bottom of the fourth when LF Jameson Hannah hit a double to score both DH Drew Romo and 2B Hunter Stovall, who had both singled.

Isotopes 3B Elehuris Montero cut the Express lead to 6-3 in the fifth inning. RF Sean Bouchard knocked a leadoff single and stole second base before finding home thanks to Montero's single.

Huff added to his RBI total in the sixth frame when his single scored Harris and made it 7-3, Round Rock.

Albuquerque added three more throughout the contest as Montero drove SS Julio Carreras in with a double during the seventh and Carreras hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to bring the Isotopes within one. A flyout and strikeout ended the game with the Express on top, 7-6.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 3B Ezequiel Duran became the team's eighth batter to hit a home run in consecutive games this season after going yard in the first two games of the series. Duran hit the bomb off the first pitch of the game and joined OF Derek Hill as the only two batters this season to hit a home run in Round Rock's first plate appearance of the game. Hill did it three times with the E-Train.

Six Express batters recorded multi-hit nights, led by C Sam Huff, who hit 3-for-5 with one double, two RBI and one run scored. Five other batters tallied two hits, including 1B Davis Wendzel, who also finished with two RBI.

Out of the bullpen, LHP Blake Taylor recorded a scoreless outing. Taylor tossed 1.1 innings and struck out two Albuquerque batters.

With the win, Round Rock holds a four-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest of the season.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque are back in action for game three of the six-game series on Thursday night.. Express RHP Owen White (2-6, 5.52) is set to start against an Isotopes pitcher to be determined. First pitch at Isotopes Park is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

