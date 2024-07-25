OKC Falls to Tacoma

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club brought the potential game-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, but was unable to bring in a run in a 5-3 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing by two runs, Trey Sweeney and Diego Cartaya drew back-to-back walks with two outs to put the potential game-tying runs on base for Oklahoma City, but Tacoma pitcher Joey Krehbiel struck out Alan Trejo to end the game. OKC (9-15/49-50) took the first lead of the night in the third inning on a solo home run by Chris Owings out to the Miller Lite Landing in left field for a 1-0 lead. The Rainiers (13-11/56-43) quickly took the lead in their next at-bat, tying the score on a solo home run by Samad Taylor before a RBI single by Kobe Kato put Tacoma in front, 2-1. Tacoma scored three more runs in the sixth inning on a two-run triple by Kato and a RBI groundout by Ryan Bliss for a 5-1 lead. OKC chipped away at the Tacoma lead, scoring two runs in the seventh inning on a RBI double by Sweeney and RBI single by Trejo.

-OKC fell to 1-2 in its six-game series against Tacoma and to 49-50 overall this season. OKC is now 1-4 in the last five games and 5-5 over the last 10 games...After starting a series, 1-1, for the eighth time in the last nine series, OKC

fell to 1-7 in Game 3 during that time.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI, scored a run and had a stolen base as he extended his hitting streak to nine games, batting 16-for-38 (.421) with seven RBI and nine runs scored. He now has five multi-hit outings in

his last six games since returning from the All-Star Break, going 13-for-24 with six RBI.

-Drew Avans extended his on-base streak to 15 games for the second-longest active on-base streak by an OKC player. He has 11 hits and 13 walks during the stretch.

-Alan Trejo singled and recorded a RBI as he has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-17 (.412). He is 6-for-14 over his first three games of the current series.

-Chris Owings hit his ninth home run of the season and first since July 5 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Thursday marked OKC's 49th game of the season decided by two runs or less and OKC fell to 21-28 in those close games, including to 11-13 in two-run games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Tacoma continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday

at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks, presented by INTEGRIS Health, are scheduled to follow the game and the INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" series continues pregame with a ceremony

recognizing Kenna Lawson, who was born with a rare neurological condition called Angelman syndrome.

