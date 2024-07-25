Round Rock Claims 7-6 Victory

July 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Express plated two runs in the first frame and took a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning and held off a ninth-inning Isotopes rally to claim a 7-6 triumph over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: With the loss, the Isotopes have lost five-straight games for the fifth time this year (last: June 2-7), three off the season (April 5-13).

-Albuquerque has lost 15 of its last 16 games against the Express dating back to 2023. They have been outscored 141-82 during the stretch. The club has also lost five-straight to Round Rock, the seventh all-time losing streak of at least five (longest: 10, May 27, 2023-May 1, 2024).

-The Isotopes allowed two runs in the opening, bringing their season total to 77, fourth-most in Triple-A.

-Round Rock's Ezequiel Duran belted the first pitch of the contest for a game-opening home run, the third relented by the Isotopes in 2024 (last: Austin Slater, June 4 at Sacramento).

-Albuquerque falls to 10-18 in one-run games and 8-9 at home. The club has lost two-straight such contests (other: July 23 vs. Round Rock).

-The Isotopes have not scored in double-digits in nine-straight games, the third-longest stretch without tallying at least 10 tallies of 2024 (longest: 12, May 18-31).

-Dakota Hudson made his Isotopes debut, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing six runs on nine hits, one homer and two walks with three strikeouts. The nine hits allowed tied for the second-most by an Isotopes starter.

-Lefty Antoine Kelly also made his Isotopes debut in relief, tossing 1.1 frames and allowing one hit while fanning two.

-Julio Carreras connected on three hits and his second homer of the year (other: May 9 at El Paso). It was his 16th multi-hit game of the year, second-straight and third contest with at least three hits (last: July 13 vs. Tacoma, three hits). Is hitting .349 in July (22x63).

-Sean Bouchard registered three singles for his 12th multi-hit game of the year and third time with at least three-hits with Albuquerque. Has reached base in 18 of his last 19 games. Has five multi-hit games in last seven with the Isotopes.

-Elehuris Montero recorded three hits for his second-straight three-hit game and second of the year. It was his ninth multi-hit contest in 14 games and third-straight. Has recorded three-straight multi-hit games twice (other: July 7-9). Tallied multiple RBI in two-straight. Has an RBI in nine of 14 games

-Jimmy Herron went 0-for-4, ending 15-game his on-base streak. During the stretch, he slashed .379/.433/.621 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 20 RBI and six walks.

-Jameson Hannah went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for his third multi-hit game of the year and first since June 28 vs. Salt Lake. It was also his second multi-RBI game of the season (other: May 2 vs. Round Rock, three, his first game of the year). Has a hit in 10 of his last 11 contests (12x35).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes have not announced a starter while Round Rock is slated to start Owen White.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2024

