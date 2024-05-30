Miller Sports + Entertainment Releases New Ballpark Renderings for Daybreak Field at America First Square in South Jordan

South Jordan, UT - Today, Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) released detailed ballpark renderings for the officially named Daybreak Field at America First Square. The new home for the Salt Lake Bees, who play in the highest level of Minor League Baseball (MiLB), will open in the spring of 2025 in Downtown Daybreak.

Construction of the multi-use development and new ballpark in South Jordan, the Salt Lake Valley's fastest-growing suburb, has remained on schedule since the groundbreaking last fall. The three-story ballpark has a Daybreak design with a heavy brick and concrete foundation that transitions upward to lighter materials such as metal and glass. A signature perforated metal veil facade will encapsulate the club and party decks. At night, the veil will serve as the lantern on the front porch of Daybreak.

"The building of Daybreak Field at America First Square is very exciting as the ballpark and plaza take shape into becoming a new community hub with baseball, shops, restaurants and entertainment in South Jordan," said Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment. "The collaboration among our partners has been inspiring as everyone rallies behind the first entertainment district in Utah using a sports venue as the anchor. The Millers are creating a place that will unite the community and enrich lives through memorable sports and entertainment experiences."

The privately funded Daybreak Field at America First Square will have 6,500 fixed seats plus an open grassy berm and picnic area in right field for a capacity of 8,000 baseball fans. The main public entrances are through the plaza in centerfield with an additional VIP and player entrance located behind home plate. The ballpark has a 360-degree concourse walkaround with picturesque views of the field.

Fans can now place a risk-free deposit for Bees 2025 season tickets by calling or texting (801) 325-BEES (2337), emailing [email protected] , or visiting DaybreakField.com . The $200 deposit is fully refundable or can be used toward alternative tickets or hospitality with the Bees in 2025.

Known as "The Hive," a Bees ticket sales cottage is now open in Daybreak to provide in-person customer service for fans interested in purchasing season tickets or to learn more about premium seating options. The Hive is located at 10491 South Lake Avenue in South Jordan.

"Daybreak Field will be a premier destination for baseball fans and families alike," said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. "Our planning has focused on developing amenities that best serve the fan, whether you are picnicking in the outfield or prefer a full-service hospitality experience. We aim to accommodate groups of all sizes, from a family of four in box seats to large company gatherings. This new ballpark will be the ideal setting to create lasting memories."

The Bees inaugural season at Daybreak Field at America First Square will offer a full range of spectator options, from open-lawn seating and party decks on the first and third base sides, to club seating and field-level suites, where fans are seated a closer distance to home plate than the pitcher's mound.

Premium seating and hospitality experiences will abound throughout the ballpark from home plate to the bullpen areas for groups, companies and special events. Daybreak Field will feature 10 Field Level suites behind home plate, which are the closest suites to the field in all of MiLB, plus two additional Founders suites located on the main concourse behind home plate.

Families and small groups seeking four tickets will be able to purchase premium loge box seats in 25 locations, including 16 Batter boxes behind home plate and nine Bullpen boxes in left field, adjacent to where the pitchers warm up. Large groups and companies can reserve the upper level party decks on the first and third base sides, which accommodate up to 475 fans on each side of the field.

Two inclusive club spaces located behind home plate are available at Daybreak Field. Season tickets will be available in the 320-seat Diamond Club with in-seat hospitality delivery, while the 395-seat Terrace Club has ticket-holder-only access to its club level for an assorted selection of catered food and beverages.

All fans will enjoy the ballpark experience with locally inspired food-from-scratch kitchens, quick service stands, and Grab-N-Go markets using smart technology. Daybreak Field at America First Square will also have a Bees Team Store on the plaza (open extended hours beyond games), comfortable seats, an expansive video scoreboard, alcohol-free family zones, and striking views of the Wasatch Mountains as a backdrop.

The Salt Lake Bees are the MiLB Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in the Pacific Coast League. Daybreak Field will meet the current facility standards for aspiring Major Leaguers with its 12,000-square-foot clubhouse, training and player development areas, and multiple batting cages.

Partners on the construction project include Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Okland Construction, TallyCM, HOK, Perigee Consulting, and Loci Landscape Architecture.

Located along Mountain View Corridor and a planned UTA Red Line TRAX Station, Daybreak Field is easily accessible for fans across the Wasatch Front as well as walkable and bikeable for those who live within the 4,100-acre master-planned community of Daybreak in South Jordan.

Daybreak Field at America First Square is part of a mixed-use entertainment district. The anchor facilities are the ballpark and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment, a cinema entertainment center featuring premium large-format movie screens with 100-percent luxury seating, bowling lanes and state-of-the-art arcade games. The plaza will have year-round programming versatility for concerts, summer games, ice skating, and holiday lights, all within proximity to shopping and dining experiences.

America First Square anticipates more than 1.5 million visitors with more than 200 events annually, including the Bees' 75-game regular season home schedule. America First Credit Union was announced in October 2023 as the team's exclusive naming rights partner of the ballpark and its adjacent sports and entertainment plaza.

Downtown Daybreak is a 297-acre development that is emerging as a diverse urban ecosystem with a mix of office, retail, and residential centered around sports and entertainment, interwoven with a string of outdoor urban spaces.

