Express Earn 6-3 Win Over Chihuahuas
May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Two-time MLB All-Star Johnny Cueto pitched six shutout innings for Round Rock in the Express' 6-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock has won two of the first three games in the series.
After not having any ejections in the first 53 games of the season, three Chihuahuas were ejected in the bottom of the third inning. Manager Pete Zamora, catcher Kevin Plawecki and second baseman Nate Mondou were all thrown out after a contested call at second base. El Paso reliever Sean Reynolds struck out a season high six batters in his three-inning relief outing.
It was the third time Cueto has faced the Chihuahuas in his career, after his MLB Injury Rehab starts vs. El Paso for Sacramento in 2018 and 2019. El Paso's three runs came in a ninth-inning comeback attempt on a two-run double by Eguy Rosario and a run-scoring double play groundout by Mason McCoy.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Express 6 Final Score (05/30/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (21-33), Round Rock (29-24)
Next Game: Friday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 7.45) vs. Round Rock RHP Kyle Barraclough (0-2, 3.86). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
