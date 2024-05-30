Offense Snuffed out in Bees Loss to Reno

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the second game of a six-game series with the Reno Aces on Tuesday by a final score of 6-3 at Greater Nevada Field.

Brett Kerry (L, 2-1) got the nod on the hill for Salt Lake and struggled to keep the Reno bats at bay. Kerry allowed six runs on nine hits through 5.1 innings while walking and striking out three each. Southpaw Tommy Henry (W, 3-1) made his fourth start with Reno, hurling five complete innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out five and walking three. Neither team's bullpen flinched as Tyler Thomas and Hans Crouse made scoreless appearances for the Bees while the Aces bullpen gave up just one run on two hits.

Salt Lake started the scoring early with Jason Martin grounding into a double play with runners on the corners to drive in Elliot Soto in the first frame. Reno responded in the second inning as Jose Herrera drew a one-out walk before Sergio Alcantara singled to center field, but an error on the play by center fielder Bryce Teodosio allowed each base runner to advance an extra base, putting both runners in scoring position. The Aces tied the game with a sacrifice fly hit by Bryson Brigman to score Herrera from third. The home club would take its first lead of the game in the third inning after Adrian Del Castillo roped a leadoff double which was followed by a 2-run home run off the bat of Kyle Garlick, his 11th long ball of the season. The Bees got a run back in the ensuing frame with Drew Ellis lining a one-out triple and later came around to score as Charles Leblanc doubled to make it a 4-2 game. The Aces would score one run in each of the next three innings as Albert Almora Jr. plated a run in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, Tristian English launched his fifth home run of the season with a solo shot in the fifth, and Garlick drove in the final Reno run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the sixth, making it 6-2. The Bees scratched another run across in the ninth inning with Charles Leblanc recording a leadoff triple and later scoring on a one-out Jack Lopez RBI groundout, but Salt Lake couldn't get the tying run to the plate.

The third game with Reno is set for 12:05 p.m. MT tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field as lefty Kenny Rosenberg is scheduled to start for the Bees while Humberto Castellanos will pitch for the Aces.

