Tacoma Scores Early to Even Series

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (29-24) scored eight early runs over the first two innings, beating the Sacramento River Cats (31-22) by a score of 9-2, Wednesday at Sutter Health Park.

Tacoma didn't waste any time getting on the board, scoring four runs in the first inning. Each of the first three batters walked to begin the game and after an RBI ground out from Tyler Locklear, the Rainiers got run scoring doubles from Jason Vosler and Samad Taylor.

They followed their four-run first with a four-run second, scoring on an RBI single from Brian Anderson and a three-run home run from Vosler. With an 8-0 lead, the scoring slowed down, but Dallas Keuchel had all the support he needed.

The southpaw tossed four perfect innings before allowing a walk and ground-rule double to start the fifth. A ground out from Donny Sands brought in the River Cats' first run of the game to make it 8-1 after five innings.

Sacramento got a second run in the seventh on a ground out from Brady Whalen, but Tacoma answered with a run in the eighth on a bases loaded walk. The Rainiers held their 9-2 lead, getting scoreless innings of relief from Brett de Geus and Cody Bolton to even the series.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma scored eight runs on four hits and five walks against Tommy Romero in just 1.2 innings, handing him his first loss of the season. Jason Vosler went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a home run and four runs driven in out of the five-hole. Dallas Keuchel earned his fourth win of the season, allowing just one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over 5.0 innings. He is now 4-4 with a 5.06 ERA in nine starts this year for Tacoma.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game three of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled for 6:45 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.