20-Run Outburst Launches Space Cowboys to Comeback Win

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After finding themselves in a 6-0 hole, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-19) overcame their biggest deficit of the season and exploded for 20 runs against the Las Vegas Aviators (26-27) in a 20-7 win Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here .

The Aviators got to LHP Colton Gordon in the first when they loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a throwing error that could have been a double play. Following a strikeout, Quincy Nieporte lined a bases-clearing double to give Las Vegas a 3-0 lead. In the second inning, the Aviators added two more on an RBI double from Brett Harris and a sacrifice fly from Nick Allen. Las Vegas tacked on another in the third when Lazaro Armenteros singled in a run from third, but Sugar Land got out of the frame when Pedro León threw out Hoy Park attempting to go from first to third on the hit.

The Space Cowboys found their groove in the fourth inning when Shay Whitcomb knocked a hit up the middle and Will Wagner worked a walk to put two runners on. David Hensley, fresh off the injured list, launched a double off the left field wall to score Whitcomb and move Wagner to third. Back-to-back walks to César Salazar and Quincy Hamilton scored another as the bases remained loaded with no outs, and RHP Stevie Emanuels took over to try to limit the damage for the Aviators. An infield chopper from Jesús Bastidas cut the Space Cowboys deficit in half, but Emanuels was able to get two strikeouts and inch closer to getting out of the jam. However, Trey Cabbage worked a full count before he launched his first grand slam of the year out to left field to propel the Space Cowboys in front of the Aviators, 7-6.

Lawerence Butler tied it up the bottom of the frame at seven with a solo shot, but Salazar reclaimed the lead with a two-run blast to center field to give the advantage to Sugar Land at 9-7.

The Space Cowboys had an eight-run seventh inning that included two multi-RBI home runs from Bastidas and Cabbage, an RBI double from Wagner, a throwing error that scored one and a sacrifice fly from Hamilton that got another run across the plate. In the top of the eighth Jackson Loftin collected an RBI on a single through the left side to score Cabbage from third.

To cap off the night in the ninth, Hamilton hit a line drive over the fence for a home run and after Joey Loperfido singled, Cabbage knocked in his career-high eighth RBI with a double to score Loperfido. The eight RBI is the most a Space Cowboy has driven in this season, and Cabbage ties JJ Matijevic for the franchise record for most RBI in a game, which Matijevic set on May 2, 2023 at Albuquerque.

RHP Wander Suero came in for the bottom of the ninth to close out the game and give the Space Cowboys their 34th win of the season, which is tied for the lead in the minors. The bullpen for Sugar Land was lights out in the victory, as the combination of RHP Ray Gaither (W, 1-0), RHP Logan VanWey, LHP Bryan King and Suero did not surrender a run in five innings of work, only allowing one hit while striking out four. On the offensive side, the Space Cowboys walked a total of 15 times, surpassing their franchise record 14 walks they drew against Albuquerque on April 9. Additionally, their 20 runs are the most they have scored this season.

Sugar Land looks to continue their offensive power against Las Vegas on Thursday night. LHP Eric Lauer (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the Space Cowboys against the Aviators LHP Brady Basso (1-1, 9.49) for a 9:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

