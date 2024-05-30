OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - May 30, 2024

May 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (30-23) at Albuquerque Isotopes (16-37)

Game #54 of 150/First Half #54 of 75/Road #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (2-1, 3.77) vs. ABQ-RHP Tyler Danish (1-4, 8.67)

Thursday, May 30, 2024 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club is off to a 2-0 lead for a second straight series and for the fourth time this season. Oklahoma City continues its road series tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park seeking a third straight win overall and fifth consecutive road win...OKC is 7-3 in the last 10 games and has won 11 of 14 meetings against the Isotopes.

Last Game: Trey Sweeney hit three home runs and Chris Vallimont threw six scoreless innings during a 6-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday night at Isotopes Park. Sweeney's first homer was an inside-the-park home run to open the scoring in the second inning and give Oklahoma City a 1-0 lead. Sweeney hit a traditional two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. A Kody Hoese RBI single in the sixth inning swelled the lead to four runs. Sweeney went deep for a third time in the ninth inning, with the two-run blast making it 6-0. Albuquerque ended OKC's shutout bid when Coco Montes hit a home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (2-1) makes his fourth start of May with OKC and fifth overall start of the month...In his last outing May 24 against Reno in Oklahoma City, Knack held the Aces to one run and three hits over 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and did not issue a walk. After giving up an early run in the first inning, he retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, including the final 10 in a row. It was the fourth time in his last five starts between OKC and Los Angeles that he held an opponent to one run or less...Knack pitched May 19 against Cincinnati at Dodger Stadium, allowing one run and three hits over 4.2 innings with one walk and five strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of the Dodgers' 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings...In four starts with LAD this season, he is 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA, allowing six runs and 14 hits in 20.2 IP, with six walks and 16 K's. He's kept ML batters to a .189 average and owns a 0.97 WHIP...He made his ML debut April 17 against Washington and earned his first career win in his next start April 24 at Washington...Knack was OKC's Opening Night starter in Tacoma March 29, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, and made three starts with OKC before his initial call-up...Knack split time between OKC and Double-A Tulsa last season, going a combined 5-1 in 22 starts with a 2.51 ERA over 100.1 IP with 99 K's and 30 walks, setting career highs in starts, innings and strikeouts....He entered the 2024 season as Dodgers' No. 11 prospect by Baseball America and the No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline...The Johnson City, Tenn., native was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State...Tonight is his second start of the season against the Isotopes. In his first match up April 4 in OKC, he allowed four runs on five hits over 5.0 IP, including one homer, with two walks and four strikeouts and did not receive a decision in OKC's 5-4 home loss.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 11-3 2023: 10-14 All-time: 149-122 At ABQ: 67-70 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their third of four series in 2024 (24 G), all to be played within the first half of the season...OKC won each of the first two series this season - April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and April 2-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (5-1)...Overall, eight of the first 14 games have been settled by one or two runs...In the team's most recent series in Albuquerque, OKC outscored the Isotopes, 68-54, and had three games with 11 or more runs and two games of 17 or more runs. On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game this season)....OKC tallied 86 hits over six games in Albuquerque as the team batted .357 (86x241) and racked up 46 extra-base hits...OKC played its first home series of 2024 against the Isotopes, going 5-1, and outscoring Albuquerque, 37-24...Through the first two series this season, Miguel Vargas paced OKC with 19 hits and 19 RBI in 12 games, while Ryan Ward hit six homers in nine games...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Salt Lake and Tacoma, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. OKC won the 2018, 2019 and 2022 series, going a combined 18-6, and split the 2021 series, 9-9, before losing last season's series, 14-10....In 2023, the road team went 16-8 in the season series. OKC went 7-5 in Albuquerque and started 7-2 before dropping their final three games...OKC is 6-2 so far at Isotopes Park this season.

Trey for Trey: Trey Sweeney went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI Wednesday night, tying both his season and career highs in hits and RBI. Last night was also his first career multi-homer game, as he became the first OKC player with three home runs in one game since Keibert Ruiz on July 23, 2021 versus Sugar Land. Last night was the 12th time since 2005 that an Oklahoma City player hit three home runs in a game and sixth time since 2019. The combined distance of Sweeney's three home runs Wednesday traveled an estimated 1,246 feet...He became the second player in the PCL with a three- homer game this season, joining Sugar Land's Joey Lopefido, who also did it in Albuquerque April 12...Last night, Sweeney hit OKC's first inside-the-park home run since Jason Martin on July 23, 2022 against Sacramento...Sweeney has seven total homers so far this season but he has hit four homers over the last two games and five homers over his last four games. This is the fifth time in his career he has homered in consecutive games...Sweeney also extended his hitting streak to seven games, marking the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player. During the stretch, Sweeney is 11-for-29 (.379) with one double, five homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored. This is his third hitting streak of the season of at least seven games, and he last hit safely in eight straight games April 19-27...In eight games at Isotopes Park this season, Sweeney is 17-for-34 (.500) with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Sales Pitch: Oklahoma City pitchers have allowed a total of three runs over the first two games of the series in hitter-friendly Albuquerque and to two runs or less in both games after allowing 19 runs over the previous two games at home against Reno. Last night was the sixth time in the last 10 games OKC allowed three or fewer runs in a game, and it was the third time in the last seven games OKC allowed two or fewer runs...Newly signed starting pitcher Chris Vallimont made his team debut with six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. He completed four of six frames on 12 or fewer pitches and faced four or fewer batters in five of six innings. Vallimont threw 73 pitches, with 50 strikes, and held the Isotopes 1-for-11 with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position...OKC's 3.57 ERA and 101 runs allowed since April 30 are second-lowest in Triple-A, while the team's 186 hits allowed are tied for second-fewest among the 30 Triple-A teams during the 26-game span. OKC has limited opponents to four runs or less in 20 of those 26 games...OKC has held Albuquerque 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position to begin the current series.

Ebb and Flow: Oklahoma City has scored at least six runs in back-to-back games as well as in three of the last four games. This is the third time this month OKC has tallied at least six runs in back-to-back games, and this is first time since May 19 in Sacramento and May 21 against Reno in OKC when OKC scored six runs and 12 runs in wins, respectively...In May, OKC has a 14-11 record. In the team's wins, OKC has scored at least five runs 12 times (104 runs; 7.4 rpg) and at least six runs eight times. However, OKC has been held to four runs or less in 10 of its 11 losses (19 runs; 1.7 rpg) and has been held to two runs or less in nine of those losses...OKC recorded 10 hits last night and has back-to-back games with at least 10 hits after OKC had been held to eight hits or less in 11 of the team's last 14 games entering Tuesday. OKC was held to seven hits or less in seven straight games May 10-17 with 38 total hits over the seven games combined, batting a collective .174 (38x219). OKC then batted .352 (38x108) over the next three games May 19-22 before going 25-for-126 (.198) over the next four games May 23-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Through two games of the current series in Albuquerque, OKC is batting .307 (23-for-75)...OKC's 123 runs scored this month are fewest in the PCL (25 G), while the team's .245 AVG and 205 hits so far in May are second-lowest in the league this month. In contrast, OKC paced the PCL with a .295 AVG and 258 hits and ranked second with 172 runs scored in April (25 G).

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City has hit five home runs over the last two games and nine homers over the last five games. The outburst follows a stretch in which OKC was held to seven home runs over the previous 11 games...OKC has registered three multi-homer games in the last four games (8 HR) after having just three multi-homer games over the previous 16 games...OKC moved into a three-way tie for second-fewest home runs hit in the PCL in May with 25 homers. OKC had hit a league-leading 39 homers over 25 games in April...On the other hand, OKC allowed a home run last night for just the second time in the last seven games and fourth time in the last 11 games. OKC's 12 homers allowed in May are fewest in Triple-A this month. OKC has now limited opponents to one or no home runs in 26 of the last 27 games (13 HR), and OKC's 38 homers allowed overall this season are fewest in Triple-A (53 G).

Breaking the Kode: Kody Hoese recorded a second consecutive multi-hit game last night as he is now 4-for-8 with three RBI to begin the current series. Hoese has now hit safely in seven of his last nine games, batting .314 (11x35) with two doubles, a triple, eight RBI and six runs scored after starting the month 5-for-41 (.122) over his first 13 games.

On the Clock: Last night's game was completed in 2 hours, 3 minutes for OKC's second-quickest nine-inning game and quickest nine-inning game on the road this season. OKC and Albuquerque completed a game in 2 hours, 1 minute April 5 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for OKC's quickest nine-inning game of the season - a 3-1 OKC home win. However, that game did not have a bottom of the ninth inning whereas last night did...In contrast, OKC's longest nine-inning game of the season came in Albuquerque April 24 when OKC won, 11-9, in 3 hours, 32 minutes at Isotopes Park. Three of OKC's 10 total games this season to last more than three hours have been played at Isotopes Park.

King James: James Outman went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch last night. He also scored a run and stole two bases in one game for the first time since June 30, 2021 with High-A Great Lakes. Outman has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-18. Overall since getting optioned to OKC, he is 7-for-25 (.280) and has drawn nine walks along with two HBP, reaching base in 18 of 36 plate appearances.

Around the Horn: OKC recorded its 30th win of 2024 in the 53rd game of the season last night. OKC accomplished the feat in 41 games last season, in 51 games during the 2022 season and in 57 games in 2021. OKC went on to finish with winning records all three seasons, including 84 wins in 2022 and a team-record 90 wins during 2023's Pacific Coast League Championship campaign...Chris Owings did not play Wednesday but went 2-for-4 Tuesday with a stolen base for his 11th multi-hit game of the season and second in a row. He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-29 (.379) with a triple and home run...Andre Lipcius went 0-for-4 last night, ending his season-best 17-game on base streak...OKC had two more stolen bases last night and the team's 35 stolen bases since May 4 (22 G) are second-most in the PCL...Last night OKC did not draw a walk for the fourth time this season. The offense struck out six times for the team's lowest total since May 8 at Sugar Land (5 K).

