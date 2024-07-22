Micheladas & Star Wars Highlight First Silver State Series of the Season at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces conclude their fun-filled July home schedule by hosting the first of two Silver State Series of the year when the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, visit Greater Nevada Field, beginning on Tuesday, July 28 th.

Get ready for a week filled with thrilling excitement at the ballpark! We're bringing back our Copa la Diversion identity, Micheladas de Reno, for a fun-filled evening. And that's not all, on Saturday, we're taking you to a galaxy far, far away with an Empire/Rebellion takeover for Star Wars Night at the Greater Nevada Field. It's a night fans won't want to miss!

Aces fans can show their support for the Reno Aces Foundation and win one-of-a-kind Aces memorabilia! Bid online at www.renoaces.com for the exclusive, on-field, Storm Trooper-themed jerseys that our Aces players will be wearing on Saturday night. Remember, every penny from the proceeds goes directly to the Reno Aces Foundation, making a significant impact in our community.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre, during, and post-game fireworks.

Friday, July 26 th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Star Wars Night

Saturday, July 27 th, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Aces fans! The Rebellion needs your help! Join the fight against the Aviators on July 27 on Star Wars Night ft. a special Star Wars on-field jersey!

Field from July 23-28.

Micheladas de Reno presented by Travel Nevada, Telemundo, and Juan 101.7

Tuesday, July 23 rd, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Silver State Series, presented by Nevada Health Link

The Aces will battle for Silver State supremacy as they host their interstate rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for the first of two times at Greater Nevada Field from July 23-28.

July's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM :

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

