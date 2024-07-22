16-Year Major Leaguer Ryan Zimmerman Named Fourth MLB Legend to Participate in "Home Run Derby X"Event at Isotopes Park on August 23

July 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Albuquerque Isotopes today announced RYAN ZIMMERMAN as the fourth MLB Legend to participate in Home Run Derby X (HRDX) on Friday, August 23 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Known as Mr. National, Zimmerman played 16 seasons for Washington and became the first National to have his number retired by the club. The two-time Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner was also a 2019 World Series Champion with Washington. He hit 284 home runs during a career that saw him named to the National League All-Star team twice (2009, 2017). He was selected fourth overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2005 MLB Draft-the first player drafted by the Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal.

Zimmerman rounds out the list of MLB Legends who are scheduled to participate in the HRDX Event, joining MANNY RAMIREZ, IAN DESMOND, and JONNY GOMES who were previously announced in May. The quartet will be joined by women's softball/baseball stars JOCELYN ALO, ALEX HUGO, ASHTON LANSDELL, and Albuquerque's own ANDREA HOWARD - as well as a group of local participants - in this thrilling, action-packed night of entertaining competition. The group of locals will be announced this Thursday during a press conference at RGCU Field.

MLB HRDX is an exciting 3-on-3 co-ed competition with events featuring four teams, each led by an MLB Legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Click here for more information or call the Box Office or sales team for hospitality options at (505) 924-2255.

The HRDX Event is scheduled to begin at 7:10 pm on Friday, August 23. Tickets are still available - Click here to buy tickets.

The first 3,000 fans 16 & older through the gates will receive a MANNY RAMÍREZ Mariachis adult jersey giveaway.

This specialty navy and orange Ramírez jersey giveaway features the Mariachis de Nuevo México wordmark on the front with a turquoise New Mexican-themed background, the Home Run Derby X Albuquerque logo on the right sleeve and his iconic number 24 and Ramírez on the back.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.