Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, Dollar Dog Night, Bucket Hat Giveaway and Post-Game Fireworks Show Highlights Upcoming Homestand

July 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin a six-game homestand tomorrow against the Round Rock Express, affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. In conjunction with Blake's Lotaburger and JustServe, the Isotopes are hosting a food drive through Sunday, July 28 benefitting Silver Horizons and Lobo Food Pantry. Please drop off non-perishable food items at the Isotopes' second floor administrative offices or upon entry at the Isotopes Park gates. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, July 23 at 6:35 pm

Dollar Dog Night - Is it a hot dog a sandwich? For just a buck a dog, you can enjoy America's favorite ballpark food while watching America's national pastime!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, July 24 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, July 25 at 6:35 pm

JustServe Night

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, July 26 at 6:35 pm

Bucket Hat giveaway, courtesy of Champion Xpress Carwash (first 2,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, July 27 at 6:35 pm

Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger - Enjoy Blake's Lotaburger's famous Green Chile Cheeseburgers and other tasty food options served on the concourse throughout the game!

The Isotopes will wear their specialty Green Chile Cheeseburgers jerseys and hats for contest with the Express wearing their Round Rock Donuts uniforms

Green Chile Cheeseburgers merchandise sold in Pro Shop

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Blake's Lotaburger (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, July 28 at 6:05 pm

Lunch Bag giveaway, courtesy of Smith's (first 2,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

