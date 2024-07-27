English and Alcantara Rope Back-To-Back Dingers to Lift Reno in 10-7 Victory Over Las Vegas
July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, Tristin English stepped up for his squad, smashing a two-run blast to give the Reno Aces (16-8, 51-48) the lead they needed to take down the Las Vegas Aviators (11-13, 48-51) in a 10-7 win on Friday at Greater Nevada Field.
Sergio Alcantara trailed English and roped a big fly of his own into left field, a 392-foot, no-doubt shot for his eighth of the year. The switch-hitter has turned it on as of late, going 15-for-49 (.306) with three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBI in July.
The scoring didn't start for Reno until the seventh inning when the duo of Albert Almora and Adrian Del Castillo lifted the Aces from a three-run deficit. With the bases loaded, Almora put his team on the board with an RBI single, Del Castillo came up behind him with a clutch two-RBI knock into right field to tie the game.
Almora finished a productive night with three hits including a double. The 2016 World Series Champion remains productive atop the Aces lineup, slashing .298/.360/.442 with 27 doubles and 53 RBI this season.
Logan Allen spun yet another efficient outing despite walking away with a no-decision. The southpaw limited the Aviators to two runs across 5 1/3 frames, walking none and striking out six. Since June 28, Allen has posted a 2.38 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 26 2/3 innings.
Kyle Garlick capped off a 10-run night with a monster three-run blast in the eighth inning, his 22nd of the year. The four-bagger moved the California native into 2nd in home runs and 1st in RBI (80) in the Pacific Coast League.
The Aces will look to make it three in a row in Saturday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Tristin English: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Albert Almora: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
Logan Allen: 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2024
- Tonight's Game Suspended; Resumption Scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 PM Followed by Regularly Scheduled Contest - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Friday's Round Rock at Albuquerque Game Suspended - Round Rock Express
- English and Alcantara Rope Back-To-Back Dingers to Lift Reno in 10-7 Victory Over Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Salt Lake Extends Winning Streak to Eight on Second Straight Walk-off Win Over El Paso - Salt Lake Bees
- Space Cowboys Overcome Early Hole, Walk-off Sacramento in 11 Innings - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Salt Lake Edges El Paso, 4-3 - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- English and Alcantara Rope Back-To-Back Dingers to Lift Reno in 10-7 Victory Over Las Vegas
- Mena Sparkles, Silver Sox Deliver 11-Run Second Inning in Dominant 12-3 Victory Over Las Vegas
- Reno Drops Fifth Straight in 5-2 Loss to Las Vegas
- Micheladas de Reno Fail to Complete Late Comeback in Extra-Inning Defeat vs. Las Vegas
- Micheladas & Star Wars Highlight First Silver State Series of the Season at Greater Nevada Field