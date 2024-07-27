English and Alcantara Rope Back-To-Back Dingers to Lift Reno in 10-7 Victory Over Las Vegas

Reno, Nev. - With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth, Tristin English stepped up for his squad, smashing a two-run blast to give the Reno Aces (16-8, 51-48) the lead they needed to take down the Las Vegas Aviators (11-13, 48-51) in a 10-7 win on Friday at Greater Nevada Field.

Sergio Alcantara trailed English and roped a big fly of his own into left field, a 392-foot, no-doubt shot for his eighth of the year. The switch-hitter has turned it on as of late, going 15-for-49 (.306) with three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBI in July.

The scoring didn't start for Reno until the seventh inning when the duo of Albert Almora and Adrian Del Castillo lifted the Aces from a three-run deficit. With the bases loaded, Almora put his team on the board with an RBI single, Del Castillo came up behind him with a clutch two-RBI knock into right field to tie the game.

Almora finished a productive night with three hits including a double. The 2016 World Series Champion remains productive atop the Aces lineup, slashing .298/.360/.442 with 27 doubles and 53 RBI this season.

Logan Allen spun yet another efficient outing despite walking away with a no-decision. The southpaw limited the Aviators to two runs across 5 1/3 frames, walking none and striking out six. Since June 28, Allen has posted a 2.38 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 26 2/3 innings.

Kyle Garlick capped off a 10-run night with a monster three-run blast in the eighth inning, his 22nd of the year. The four-bagger moved the California native into 2nd in home runs and 1st in RBI (80) in the Pacific Coast League.

The Aces will look to make it three in a row in Saturday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Tristin English: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Logan Allen: 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

