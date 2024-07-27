Friday's Round Rock at Albuquerque Game Suspended

July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Friday night's game between the Round Rock Express (12-11 | 49-48) and Albuquerque Isotopes (11-13 | 37-62) at Isotopes Park has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rain.

The suspended game will resume on Saturday, July 27 prior to the night's regularly scheduled contest. First pitch of the suspended game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The first game will resume in the top of the fourth inning with the E-Train leading 3-0. It will be played as a nine-inning game. Game two will be a seven-inning contest and first pitch will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Following a one hour delay due to the threat of rain, Round Rock plated a run in the top of the first. 3B Ezequiel Duran led off the contest with a two-bagger into the gap before LF Dustin Harris traded places with him at second base to jump out to a 1-0 lead. Round Rock SS Davis Wendzel doubled the lead in the third frame after his RBI single scored Duran to make it 2-0.

The Express tacked a third run on in the fourth. After a single for 1B Blaine Crim, DH Andrew Knapp walked. A single for RF Trevor Hauver scored Crim to make it 3-0. Heavy rain with one out in the top of the fourth inning forced the game into a delay before the game was eventually suspended.

