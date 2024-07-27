Castellanos Spins a Gem, Reno Falls in Close Extra-Inning Battle to Las Vegas
July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Despite a dominant performance on the mound by Humberto Castellanos, the Reno Aces (16-9, 51-49) were unable to get the offense going against the Las Vegas Aviators (12-13, 49-51) in a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Ronaldo Hernandez continued to shine, contributing to Reno's lone run with a clutch home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The backstop has been fantastic lately, riding a five-game hitting streak where he has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with two home runs and six RBI.
After completing his second stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, Castellanos made his return as a member of the Aces with a commanding outing. The right-hander limited Las Vegas to one run across six frames, allowing just hits with one walk and three punchouts in only 64 pitches. The lone run he allowed came off a home run by Jordan Diaz in the fourth inning. He lowered his ERA from 4.94 to 4.60 with the performance.
Reno will look to tie the series against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in Sunday's series finale with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
* Ronaldo Hernandez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI * Humber Castellanos: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
