Tonight's Game Suspended; Resumption Scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 PM Followed by Regularly Scheduled Contest

July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Tonight's contest between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Round Rock Express has been suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to unplayable field conditions. It will be resumed tomorrow starting at 4:30 pm with gates opening at 3:30 pm.

The suspended game will resume in the top of the fourth inning with Round Rock leading 3-0. The game will be finished as a nine-inning contest while the regularly scheduled game will be seven innings with approximately 30 minutes between games.

Tickets for tonight's game can be used as a rain check for any future 2024 Isotopes regular season home game (for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability). Fans may bring their tickets from tonight's game to the Isotopes Park Box Office starting tomorrow morning at 10:00 am for any exchanges.

Tickets may be exchanged at fans' convenience and do not need to be redeemed tomorrow. Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

Please click here for more weather information and our Rain Check policy.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to all remaining Isotopes home games here. Information on group outings can be found here.

Tomorrow's Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night is still scheduled. Blake's Lotaburger will be selling their famous Green Chile Cheeseburgers and other food items on the concourse for both games. A Post-Game Fireworks Show is also scheduled (weather permitting).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.