Salt Lake Extends Winning Streak to Eight on Second Straight Walk-off Win Over El Paso

July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees won their eighth consecutive game in wild fashion on Friday night, walking off the El Paso Chihuahuas for the second straight night on a two-out error to steal the victory away at the very last second.

After taking home their sixth walk-off win of the season on Thursday night, the Bees struck once again just one day later, this time in an even crazier manner than the night before. Trailing 3-2 in the final frame, Salt Lake started its comeback effort quickly, with Michael Stefanic lacing a double into the right-center gap for a leadoff double to place the tying run in scoring position right away. An infield single by Jordyn Adams two batters later put the winning run on base, but after a strikeout of the next hitter, the Bees found themselves just one out away from having their winning streak halted at seven games. This brought up Bryce Teodosio, who lifted an 0-1 fastball from pitcher Lake Bachar into right field for what appeared to be a routine final out. It did not play out this way, however, as right fielder Óscar Mercado had the ball bounce right off his glove and hit the turf, allowing pinch runner Elliot Soto and Adams to race all the way around the bases to seal what was Salt Lake's most improbable win of the season.

Long before the game took its wild turn, the two teams found themselves locked in what was a very competitive game, taking turns snatching the momentum away from each other all evening long. The first punch was thrown by El Paso in the second inning, with Kevin Plawecki driving in a pair of runs off of Bees starter Tyler Thomas to get the Chihuahuas on the board first. Salt Lake answered back in the next two frames, however, scoring its first run on a solo home run by Jason Martin in the third and then evening things back up on a sacrifice fly by Michael Stefanic in the fourth. From here, the two pitching staffs turned things up a notch, with the trio of Luis Ledo, Amir Garrett and Adam Kolarek keeping El Paso off the scoreboard entirely through the middle innings and the visitors doing the same to Salt Lake after Stefanic's RBI. The Chihuahuas looked to have their big breakthrough in the top of the ninth, finally plating the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Nate Mondou off of Bryan Shaw, but the late inning heroics from the Bees made it so this was not the case.

The Bees will now try to make it nine wins in a row in the fifth game of the series against the Chihuahuas on Saturday, with two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto set to make his first start in a Salt Lake uniform opposite El Paso's Jared Kollar for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.