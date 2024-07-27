Oklahoma City Walks off Rainiers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (57-44) allowed six unanswered runs including two in the ninth to lose to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (50-51) by a score of 7-6, Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tacoma got on the board right away, as Ryan Bliss hit a leadoff home run to start the game. An RBI double from Spencer Packard grew their lead to 2-0 after one.

They padded the lead in the second inning, getting an RBI double from Kobe Kato and an RBI ground out from Duke Ellis. Oklahoma City got on the board in their half of the second inning on a solo home run from Alan Trejo.

With a 4-1 lead, the Rainiers scored two more runs in the fourth on an error and a sacrifice fly from Bliss. Trailing 6-1, the Baseball Club started to claw back, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Ward in the fifth inning.

They scored three more runs in the sixth on a two-run single from Drew Avans and an error. Tacoma maintained their one-run lead until the ninth, when Oklahoma City scored two runs on a sacrifice fly and an error, walking off the Rainiers.

POSTGAME NOTES: Both teams committed four errors tonight, as three total runs were unearned. Emerson Hancock tied a career high with five walks tonight, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out two over 5.0 innings. Kobe Kato checked in with two more hits tonight, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double and a run batted in. He is now hitting .563 in four games with the Rainiers.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play the series finale tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark set for 4:05 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

