Salt Lake Edges El Paso, 4-3

July 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas were one out away from ending their seven-game losing streak Friday at Smith's Ballpark, but a dropped fly ball with two outs in the ninth inning scored the tying and winning runs for the Salt Lake Bees. Trailing 3-2 with runners at first and second, Salt Lake's Bryce Teodosio hit a fly ball to El Paso right fielder Oscar Mercado. When the ball fell out of Mercado's glove, two Bees runs scored to complete their second consecutive comeback walk-off win.

El Paso's runs came on a two-run single by Kevin Plawecki in the second inning and a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Nate Mondou in the top of the ninth. Tirso Ornelas went 3-for-4 for El Paso, moving his batting average to .316, which is third-best in the Pacific Coast League. Jayvien Sandridge pitched two perfect innings of relief for the Chihuahuas and Tom Cosgrove pitched one perfect inning in his first appearance since being optioned by San Diego.

The Chihuahuas have had a lead in three of the four games in Salt Lake. The Chihuahuas' current streak is the first time in team history they've lost eight consecutive games. The Bees' season-high winning streak has reached eight games.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Bees 4 Final Score (07/26/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-16), Salt Lake (16-9)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (0-0, -.--) vs. Salt Lake RHP Johnny Cueto (2-1, 5.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

